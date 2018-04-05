Fyffes Honduras Melon Producer Granted Fair Trade USA Certification

"We are proud to partner with Fyffes as they work to earn Fair Trade certification for their Honduran melons," Nathalie Marin Gest, Director of Produce & Floral at Fair Trade USA, said in the release. "We are excited to help bring this product to market, further empowering Suragroh's farm workers to build sustainable livelihoods for their families and communities."

The certification process included an in-depth Fair Trade assessment, as well as a rigorous Fair Trade audit by a reputable third-party auditor. Suragroh's Internal Management System establishes guidelines for implementing and monitoring agricultural production standards at its farms, which export more than three million boxes of melons to the US market each year, making it an important supplier for US consumers.

Suragroh has received other important certifications, including PrimusGFSI regarding food safety and C-TPAT on risk assessment. It has also undergone Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audits (SMETA) on employment and environmental standards. Additionally, Suragroh complies with a variety of customer-mandated standards.

"As responsible corporate citizens, Suragroh and Fyffes are committed to the wellbeing of workers and their communities through sustainable business practices, staying true to both companies' core values," said Enda Walsh, President of Fyffes Inc. "Fair Trade USA certification is yet another recognition of Suragroh's best practices and should further strengthen the company's customer relationships, allowing US consumers to continue enjoying high-quality Honduran melons produced sustainably."

