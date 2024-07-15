FYZICAL Achieves Phenomenal Growth in First Half of 2024

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Celebrates Dozens of New Franchise Agreements and Clinic Openings, Receives Multiple Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, capped off an impressive end to the first half of 2024 with the opening of 44 new clinics and 32 unique franchise deals that will take the brand into new markets. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and serving 46 states, FYZICAL is solidifying its position as a leader in the health and wellness industry, driven by its commitment to deliver a personalized approach to patient care.

The company's innovative approach to physical therapy, dedication to falls awareness and prevention, and its comprehensive franchise business model are all driving forces behind the 32 franchise deals FYZICAL has secured so far this year. Notably, three are expansions by existing franchisees, and six are new area representatives who have collectively committed to opening 46 new locations. These new locations will bring the brand to more communities nationwide.

Former NBA player Greg Monroe recently signed one of these new franchise agreements. Monroe was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the 2010 NBA draft as the seventh overall pick. He played ten years in the NBA, ending his career overseas. Since retiring from basketball, Monroe connected with FYZICAL through Franthlete, a company that links athletes with franchise opportunities. His passion for physical therapy was inspired by Pistons' trainer Arnie Kander. Monroe is thrilled that FYZICAL provides him with an ideal platform to pursue new career opportunities while benefiting his community.

"After my NBA career, I explored new entrepreneurship opportunities, and FYZICAL's franchise model aligned perfectly with my goals," shared Monroe. "I'm thrilled to introduce three FYZICAL locations to my hometown of New Orleans and forge meaningful connections within the local community."

Underpinning its growth, FYZICAL has earned multiple recognitions and prestigious awards this year. Franchise Business Review named FYZICAL as one of their Top 100 Best Franchise Culture as well as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise for the fourth year. For these awards, FYZICAL franchisees were surveyed and shared high franchisee satisfaction ratings. Additionally, FYZICAL secured a spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, ranking #1 in Physical Therapy in 2024 as well as #58 on the Fastest-Growing Franchises list.

As the year continues, FYZICAL is actively seeking qualified franchisees in Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and more. Individuals with a genuine passion for making a positive impact on others' lives, no matter their level of knowledge about the physical therapy industry, are poised for remarkable success in this endeavor. FYZICAL is also proud to offer the Partnership Advantage Program, which connects licensed physical therapists with motivated entrepreneurs to build, establish, and grow FYZICAL clinics together.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise.com. To schedule an appointment at a clinic near you, visit fyzical.com.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:



FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 575 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

