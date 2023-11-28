FYZICAL Recognized by Entrepreneur, Inc. 5000, and Franchise Business Review in 2023 Rankings

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Celebrates a Successful 2023 with Multiple Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, is celebrating a banner 2023, having been ranked No. 240 on the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list, a highly-respected ranking within the industry, as well as ranking No. 3543 on the Inc. 5000 list, and by Franchise Business Review as a Most Innovative Franchise brand.

These are highly sought-after awards and rankings in the franchise industry and a testament to the brand's strong growth and leadership, even during the unique challenges and changes that influence the franchise industry. Entrepreneur recognizes FYZICAL's success in building a business model that prioritizes the needs of their patients while also offering invaluable support to franchise partners year after year. Franchise Business Review's Most Innovative Franchise Award was awarded to the brand based on high scores from an independent survey of franchisees, which focused on critical areas of their business and satisfaction with the brand and its leadership. Inc. 5000 rankings recognize the brands that have maintained rapid revenue growth while navigating the economic and labor challenges this year.

With over 75 franchise deals secured by FYZICAL and over 65 clinics opened so far in 2023, the past year has been exceptional for the brand. The company's innovative approach to physical therapy, dedication to falls awareness and prevention, and its comprehensive franchise business model will help FYZICAL continue this momentum into 2024.

"As 2023 comes to a close, we are grateful for all of the accolades we have been awarded and want to recognize all the hard work our team and franchise partners have put in to help get us there," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "As we look forward to the New Year, we are committed to our mission of making an impact in the lives of our patients and continuing to find innovative ways to serve our communities."

In addition to these new rankings, FYZICAL has also been recognized with several other prestigious awards this year. Franchise Times awarded FYZICAL with their "Healing Touch" Zor Award and named it as one of the top brands to buy. The company was also ranked as a Top 150 Brand for Multi-Unit Franchise Owners by Entrepreneur. Additionally, FYZICAL was named a Top Recession Proof Business by Franchise Business Review for the third year due to the brand's high franchisee satisfaction rating.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise.com. To schedule an appointment at a clinic near you, visit fyzical.com.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 525 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

Media Contact: Maddie LaPorta, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers