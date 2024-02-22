FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Opens Milestone 500th Franchise Location

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Continues to Expand Across the United States

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, specializing in balance and vestibular rehabilitation, recently achieved a major growth milestone with the opening of its 500th franchisee-owned location. The brand began franchising in 2013 and has since grown an impressive national network of franchise and company-owned locations across the United States. Notably, the brand has recently expanded with new franchised clinics in Scottsdale, AZ, Austin, TX and Raleigh, NC, and continues to seek out new franchise partners to continue this growth.

Part of FYZICAL's rapid growth is due to the brand's Partnership Advantage Program. Realizing that many medical professionals are interested in opening their own private practice but may not have the resources needed to see long-term success, this program works to pair licensed physical therapists and qualified entrepreneurs to establish and grow successful clinics for patients, together.

For Kalindi Thakrar, Area Representative for FYZICAL in Central Maryland, balance therapy is personal. "I'm not a physical therapist, but I know first-hand how life-changing proper treatment can be for a patient and for their loved ones. My dad suffered from imbalance and falls, and unfortunately, we did not know that balance therapy existed. By joining FYZICAL, I've been able to partner with some incredible physical therapists, and together, we're able to help our community members live full and healthy lives."

For the last 10 years, FYZICAL has supported the success of its franchisees, but also the success of its patients. Recognizing that access to quality healthcare can be a challenge for many, FYZICAL supports Direct Access to physical therapy and encourages patients to see a physical therapist when experiencing a musculoskeletal, balance or vestibular issue. Direct Access allows patients to receive treatment from a physical therapist first without an initial referral or prescription from their primary physician. Direct Access is available in all 50 states, but rules vary from state to state.

"Opening FYZICAL's 500th franchise location is an incredible milestone for the brand and its growth, and one we would not have been able to achieve without our incredible franchise partners, dedicated support teams, partners and talented physical therapists," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "We're proud of what we have achieved in the last decade and look forward to continued growth to bring quality care to our patients across the United States."

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 550 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

