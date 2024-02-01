FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Secures Spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Ranking

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Named Top Physical Therapy Franchise of 2024

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, is celebrating being ranked on the 2024 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking, for the eighth consecutive year. The company secured an impressive No. 1 spot in the category of Physical Therapy and overall, ranked No. 272 on the prestigious list.

For 45 years, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, serving as a benchmark for excellence. Brands are evaluated and ranked according to their performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

Along with the Entrepreneur ranking, FYZICAL was also awarded with placement in Franchise Business Review's 2024 Top 200 Franchises list. From over 35,000 franchises surveyed, the ranking recognizes the leading companies with high franchisee satisfaction and performance.

"These tremendous achievements the brand has secured from both Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review underscore our success in constructing a business model that places the needs of our patients and franchisees at the forefront," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "As we embrace the opportunities to come in 2024, we remain determined to keep propelling the brand forward, fostering innovation to deliver exceptional physical therapy and balance therapy services, while strengthening support to our franchise partners."

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 525 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

