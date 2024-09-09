FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Stands Up to "Fight the Fall" for Falls Prevention Awareness Week

FYZICAL Sheds Light on Dangers of Falling with Education, Screenings and Proprietary Fall Prevention Programs

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite what many people believe, falls do not have to be a normal part of aging, and FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers is shining a spotlight on this critical issue as part of its annual "Fight the Fall" initiative. Timed with the National Council of Aging's Falls Prevention Awareness Week (9/23-9/27) and National Falls Prevention Day (9/23), the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise and leader in balance and vestibular therapies is emphasizing the importance of fall prevention in fostering overall well-being and healthy aging.

While FYZICAL is known for its fall prevention services year-round, the brand is doubling down this September on efforts as participating clinics will offer complimentary Fall Risk Screenings. These screenings are designed to uncover potential issues with balance, flexibility and strength, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

"Falling is a serious issue that impacts millions of people every year, and unfortunately, many have accepted it is a normal part of aging. At FYZICAL, we are extremely passionate about debunking that myth and helping patients age healthfully, which includes preventing these falls that can forever disrupt their quality of life," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "Every year we reinvigorate our Fight the Fall efforts to bring awareness to the issue and educate the public, so everyone can take practical steps toward better balance and strength and stay healthy and mobile for themselves and their loved ones."

Supplementing FYZICAL's Fight the Fall campaign, the company's innovative Balance Paradigm sets a new benchmark for fall prevention strategies, offering evidence-based fall prevention therapies that have revolutionized the treatment of dizzy and balance patients across the brand's clinics nationwide.

Rose, 67, a patient at FYZICAL in Gainesville, Florida, is a testament to the brand's life-changing balance programs. "Within the timeline of my sessions, my progress from simpler to complex surfaces with improved balance skills gave me the confidence to prevent falls or long-term disability," said Rose. "In the end, there wasn't a surface I felt I could not conquer."

While the senior population is the most vulnerable, balance and vestibular issues can affect anyone, regardless of age. Poor balance puts anyone at risk of falling, which can lead to serious injuries, hospitalization, and reduced mobility. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, each year there are about 3 million emergency department visits due to falls among older individuals and 1 million fall-related hospitalizations in this age group.

FYZICAL's Fight the Fall initiative dovetails with its charitable efforts for Meals on Wheels America, which ensures local Meals on Wheels programs have the resources they need to continue to deliver a vital lifeline to our most at-risk seniors. Many seniors who need Meals on Wheels do not have a means of transportation and face medical challenges including limited-mobility and risk of falling. Each meal delivery includes a safety check, and in the case of an emergency or problem, medics will be called, families will be notified, and seniors can receive the medical care they need.

To learn more about FYZICAL's Fight the Fall initiative or to schedule a complimentary Fall Risk Screening at a participating clinic near you, please visit www.fyzical.com/locations.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com .

