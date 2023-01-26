Fzata Raising Series A For New Oral Biologics Platform Modality

HALETHORPE, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fzata, Inc., announces that it is raising series A funding for its first-in-class Bio engineered P robiotic Y east M edicines (BioPYM™) platform. This is a novel oral administration modality for biologics. Fzata's vision is to replace needle administration of biologics with a capsule for suffers of gastrointestinal disorders. Elizabeth Smith, Fzata's Chief Business Officer, will be available for in person partnering at the following events:

BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2023, February 6-7, 2023, New York, NY.

Fzata was selected for company presentation and will pitch live Monday, February 6, 9:00 am @ the Marriott Marquis Times Square, 6th Floor, Winter Garden Room.

LSX World Congress 2023, May 3-4, 2023, London, UK.

The BIO International Convention June 5-8, 2023, Boston, MA.

Fzata's proprietary new modality BioPYM platform enables orally administered live recombinant yeast to make biologic therapeutics "on-site" in the gut for treatment of gastrointestinal disorders like infectious diseases, inflammation, diabetes, visceral pain, colon cancer, and more. FZ002 for C. diff infection, first-in-human phase I clinical trial is targeted for 2023. Readout will help clinically derisk all following BioPYM candidates.

Dr. Zhiyong Yang, President and CEO of Fzata, commented: "Fzata has been honored to be a SEED company with the NIH. Through their outstanding support of over $17M in non-dilutive funding, we will be able to advance the FZ002 program for C. diff through IND. With continued success, we anticipate NIH support of the phase 1 trial as well. NIH has also supported preclinical development of other BioPYM drug candidates, including FZ006 for inflammatory bowel diseases. Series A funding will allow us to reach two major value inflections points: the completion of FZ002 phase II for C. diff and the completion of FZ006 phase I for ulcerative colitis. We look forward to sharing our asset development plans with potential investors."

About Fzata, Inc.: Fzata (www.Fzata.com) is a privately held platform biopharmaceutical company. The Company owns two proprietary platforms: one to generate fully humanized multi-specific antibodies and a second, BioPYM, for localized delivery of live recombinant yeast therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal related diseases and disorders. The preclinical pipeline is deep with over 10 drug candidates.

For additional information about Fzata, visit www.fzata.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

