FzioMed Announces Addition of Industry Veteran to its Board of Directors

Company sets refreshed global strategy and new US initiatives for Oxiplex® portfolio of adhesion barrier products in women's health, spine, orthopedics and general surgery.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc. ("FzioMed" or the "Company"), a global leading surgical biomaterials company focused on spine, orthopedic, peritoneal and gynecological surgery, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Alex DiNello to its Board of Directors whose appointment became effective May 1, 2023.

"I am very excited to welcome Alex to FzioMed. His vast knowledge and experience in healthcare will be a valued addition to our Company," said Paul Mraz, President and CEO of FzioMed. "Alex has proven to be a strong leader throughout his career and has extensive experience bringing new technologies to fruition that have become standard of care in the global medical device marketplace. We look forward to his contributions in helping FzioMed execute our refreshed global strategy and new US initiatives for our Oxiplex® portfolio of adhesion barrier products in women's health, spine, orthopedics and general surgery."

Mr. DiNello brings a tenure of 30+ years in the medical industry including extensive product development, clinical development, and commercialization experience and has brought more than 60 products to market across the globe. Alex currently serves as President and CEO of Sollis Therapeutics, a clinical-stage interventional pain therapy company. Previously, Mr. DiNello served as COO and CEO, respectively, for Relievant Medsystems, achieving FDA clearance and commercialization for the Intracept System, a novel therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Prior to Relievant, he served as vice president and general manager for Medtronic Kyphon. He has served in various other positions in the medical device industry, including vice president of R&D at Abbott Spine and vice president of strategic development and research and development at DePuy Spine, a Johnson & Johnson company. Mr. DiNello received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from University of California at Santa Barbara, an M.E. in biomedical engineering from University of Virginia, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

"I am honored to join and serve on the Board of FzioMed and I look forward to helping guide the company as it builds on its strong foundation, grows its current business and delivers more innovations to preserve surgical excellence for patients, physicians and payers around the world," said DiNello.

About FzioMed, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FzioMed is a privately held medical device and biomaterials company focused exclusively on preserving surgical excellence in spine, orthopedic, peritoneal and gynecological surgery.

The Company develops and manufactures absorbable adhesion barriers based on its patented polymer technology and currently markets and distributes its products in 72 countries outside the United States under various brand names including Oxiplex®, Oxiplex/SP®, Oxiplex/AP®, Oxiplex/IU®, Dynavisc®, MediShield™ and Interpose®.

Oxiplex® is an absorbable gel applied to tissues and organs following surgery and related procedures. In spine surgery, Oxiplex® creates a temporary physical barrier between adjacent tissues and has been shown in multiple peer reviewed studies to reduce leg pain, back pain and neurologic symptoms. FzioMed is well positioned with substantial technology assets, a talented workforce and a pipeline of novel proprietary products as a global leader in the surgical biomaterials markets for adhesion prevention.

For more information, visit www.fziomed.com.

