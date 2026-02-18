Fziomed Commemorates One Millionth Patient Treated With Its Dual-Polymer Adhesion Barrier Technology

Fziomed's dual-polymer adhesion barrier technology platform is becoming a new standard of care as an adjunctive therapy.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fziomed, Inc. ("Fziomed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention with the best-in-class synthetic, absorbable gel technology platform, today announced that the Company has surpassed treating one million patients worldwide across its product portfolio over the past 20+ years.

"This is a tremendous achievement for the Company and especially impactful for the patients who have benefitted from surgeons utilizing our adhesion barrier products across multiple specialties," said Jim Feeney, Vice President, International Sales. "This milestone provides convincing evidence of the long-standing safety and effectiveness of our adhesion barrier products over the past two decades in an ever-growing number of patients around the world, now including the United States."

To commemorate the one millionth patient treated, Fziomed shared its appreciation with the physicians, nurses, and hospital staff who have supported numerous clinical studies over the years, as well as with the Company's global network of distributor partners and sales agents.

"We are well on our way to establishing our unique adhesion barrier technology as a standard of care adjunctive therapy for nearly any surgical procedure," commented Paul Mraz, President and CEO. "As a vertically-integrated organization, I am incredibly proud of all our associates whose daily commitment to our company vision – helping patients – makes achievements like this possible."

Fziomed's synthetic, clear, absorbable gels are based on the Company's proprietary dual-polymer technology platform, which provides a temporary, physical separation of tissues during the body's natural healing process. Clinical use of these products has been associated with improved patient outcomes, including reduced adhesion formation, improved fertility rates, decreased postoperative pain, and improved neurological symptoms. Fziomed's adhesion barrier products have been used clinically since 2002 and are marketed in more than seventy countries under various brand names.

Fziomed will attend the 2026 Spine Summit, February 26 – March 1, in Phoenix, Arizona where the Company will showcase its Oxiplex Absorbable Gel for Spine Surgery. Visit Fziomed at Booth #205 to learn more.

About Fziomed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, Fziomed is a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention focused on addressing an unmet clinical need in spine, tendon, nerve, abdominal, pelvic, and intrauterine procedures. Fziomed develops, manufactures, and commercializes best-in-class surgical biomaterials used by clinicians to Preserve Surgical ExcellenceSM and improve patient outcomes.

Fziomed is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California for the past three consecutive years.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about Fziomed and our industry-leading products.

SOURCE Fziomed, Inc.