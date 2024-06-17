FzioMed, Inc. to Highlight its Adhesion Barrier Product Solutions at the Federation of European Societies for the Surgery of the Hand (FESSH) Congress

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc. ("FzioMed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in post-surgical adhesion prevention, today announced it will attend the Federation of European Societies for the Surgery of the Hand (FESSH) congress June 26-29 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The Company will showcase its innovative Dynavisc® adhesion barrier gel designed to reduce the formation of adhesions following tendon and peripheral nerve related surgical procedures. The mission of FESSH focuses on the advancement of hand surgery in all aspects, encompassing science, education, and clinical practice.

FzioMed's synthetic adhesion barrier products, based on the Company's patented dual-polymer formulation and more than 20 years of clinical use, provide a temporary, mechanical separation of tissues during the normal healing process, reducing adhesion formation. For tendon and peripheral nerve related surgical procedures, Dynavisc gel and its unique applicator offer ease of use combined with proven safety and clinical efficacy.

Franco Bassetto, MD, Professor of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and Chief of the Plastic Surgery Clinic, Padova University Hospital, Italy, will be presenting a lecture on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 CEST titled "The Efficacy of Carboxymethylcellulose-Polyethylene Oxide Gel in Zone II Flexor Tendon Injury: From Urgency to Revision Surgery" where he will discuss the results of a clinical study utilizing Dynavisc. Prof. Bassetto will also be available at FzioMed's exhibitor booth (Booth #38) periodically throughout the congress to speak about his clinical experience with Dynavisc adhesion barrier gel.

"Even with the best surgical technique, post-operative adhesions can form following tendon and peripheral nerve procedures, including flexor tendon repair, tenolysis, Dupuytren's contracture, neurolysis and carpal tunnel syndrome," stated Roberta Lojacono, Director of Sales – EMEA. "These adhesions can cause post-operative pain and complications such as limited range of motion."

Dynavisc Adhesion Barrier Gel is provided sterile and ready to use with a smooth, rounded tip applicator that allows for ease of application while the clear gel formula maintains local visibility. No special storage, refrigeration, mixing, or handling is required. Dynavisc gel does not migrate after application as its unique viscosity is flowable yet remains where applied. FzioMed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products has been available since 2002 and have been used in nearly 1 million procedures worldwide.

About FzioMed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, FzioMed is a privately held and vertically integrated medical device company focused exclusively on preserving surgical excellence in spine, orthopedic, peritoneal and gynecological procedures. FzioMed is a recognized global leader in the surgical biomaterials markets for post-surgical adhesion prevention.

The Company develops and manufactures synthetic, absorbable adhesion barriers based on its patented dual-polymer technology platform. FzioMed's proprietary clear gel formulations are tailored to meet the needs of specific clinical applications and are marketed in more than 70 countries under various brand names. FzioMed®, Oxiplex®, Oxiplex/IU®, Oxiplex/AP®, Oxiplex/SP®, Dynavisc®, and Interpose® are registered trademarks; Intercoat™ and Medishield™ are trademarks; and Preserve Surgical ExcellenceSM and Pioneering Biomaterials Since 1996SM are sales marks – all of FzioMed, Inc.

