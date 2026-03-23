G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Atmos-Tech Industries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON Manufacturing Inc., the global leader in prefabricated and modular cleanroom systems, components, and services, today announced it has acquired Atmos-Tech Industries Inc, based in Ocean, NJ.

The acquisition will further develop the portfolio of products and services offered by both companies to cleanroom product customers, building upon G-CON's prior acquisition of Plasteurop and launch of its GCS and Services business units. Together Atmos-Tech and G-CON will be able to offer a broader range of cleanroom systems, components and services.

"This acquisition will allow G-CON and Atmos-Tech to combine their strong industry knowledge and technical capabilities as well as their engineering and manufacturing expertise," commented Robert Pedersen, G-CON CEO. "The Atmos-Tech service offering is extremely complementary to our GCS portfolio of cleanroom component products. In addition, the transaction will give Atmos-Tech the opportunity to provide even greater service capabilities by leveraging G-CON's infrastructure, and with further planned investment in Atmos an increase in value for all our customers."

Dennis Powers, SVP Product & Strategy at G-CON commented, "We are tremendously excited to be welcoming Atmos-Tech Industries to the G-CON family. As a G-CON portfolio company, Atmos-Tech will continue to service its customers with the same products and services their customers are accustomed to from their Ocean, NJ facility."

About G-CON Manufacturing

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom systems for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with its clients to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, leveraging its innovative product portfolio and expertise in modular and prefabricated cleanroom construction. These offerings enable rapid deployment installation and assembly of its cleanrooms, delivering the highest quality facilities, on time and on budget. For more information visit www.gconbio.com

About Atmos-Tech Industries

Founded in 1970, Atmos-Tech Industries is a cleanroom equipment and filter manufacturing company serving the pharmaceutical, drug packaging, microelectronics, automotive, food production, and space exploration markets. The company offers a wide variety of products consisting of pass-through chambers, air showers, laminar flow modules, clean benches, HEPA/ULPA filters, and custom equipment solutions. For more information visit www.atmostech.com

SOURCE G-CON Manufacturing