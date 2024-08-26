G-FORM® AWARDED $3M RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BY U.S. ARMY DEVELOPMENT COMMAND TO ADVANCE WARFIGHTER HELMET PROTECTION

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology protection brand, is proud to announce an additional Other Transaction Authority Agreement for Prototype (OTAp) with the U.S. Army Development Command – Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC). DEVCOM SC, the Army's technology leader, ensures the dominance of Army capabilities by creating, integrating, and delivering technology-enabled solutions to our Soldiers. The $3 Million agreement follows the $1.2 Million OTAp awarded in 2023 to develop improved shock-attenuation products for knee, elbow and head protection.

The latest G-Form OTAp is to fund research and development of a prototype that will improve the blunt impact performance of the US Army's combat helmets, while striving to improve long-duration comfort for soldiers. G-Form will use its proprietary rate-dependent protection technology, SmartFlex®, in combination with three-dimensional (3D) printed lattice structures, to design and develop an advanced helmet impact liner system. This project will create a liner system prototype that will mitigate forces that contribute to traumatic brain injuries and improve comfort, thus enhancing warfighter survivability.

"We are extremely excited about initiating this critically important project to design, develop and field protection systems for combat helmets which deliver next level performance combined with significantly improved comfort for our US Army warfighters," stated Glen "Gava" Giovanucci, G-Form's CEO.

