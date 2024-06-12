G-FORM® GLOBAL SOCCER ATHLETE JOSEFINE HASBO TO LEAD WOMEN'S CAMPAIGN

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology-driven sports protection brand, announces the official protection sponsorship with Danish Women's National Team midfielder and Harvard University student-athlete, Josefine Hasbo. Trusting G-Form as her protection brand for 10 years, Hasbo has elevated her soccer career from elite-level clubs in the EU, to the U.S. with one of the most prestigious Ivy League schools in the world, and even representing her home country at the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

"I've had so many different pieces of equipment, but I've really only ever had one brand of shin guards," shared Hasbo, "G-Form has protected me through so many different clubs, 25 countries, and countless games. These shin guards have experienced it all with me and I am thrilled to work with a brand that has, and will continue to be, critical to my game."

"Adding Josefine to our incredible team was an easy choice. Josefine embodies our core commitment to helping athletes reach their full potential," said Steven David, G-Form's VP of Global Marketing, "Josefine's talent, commitment and authenticity made her the perfect ambassador to lead out global women's soccer campaign in 2024."

A unanimously selected First-Team All-Ivy League, United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American, Ivy League Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and many more honorable award recognitions, Hasbo is just getting started at 22 years young. Hasbo will be seen as the face of G-Form's Fall 2024 soccer campaign, featuring sleek new colorways in two of G-Form's best-selling shin guards. The all-new Vento Rose Gold sleeved shin guard, and Blade Black/Gold slip-in shin guard are available now on g-form.com and soccer retailers globally.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including soccer, baseball, fastpitch, bike and lacrosse. Learn more at www.g-form.com .

