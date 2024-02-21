G-FORM® LAUNCHES SIGNATURE SOFTBALL COLLECTION WITH FASTPITCH STAR SIERRA ROMERO

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology-driven sports protection brand, introduces the Sierra Romero Signature Fastpitch Elbow Guard. Designed in collaboration with Romero, a professional and four-time All-American softball athlete, the refreshed design and meticulous detail bring a whole new definition of style to the game.

"I was looking for a company that really believed in my mission with trying to help expand the game of softball, and that was G-Form," shared Romero, "I've been through everything these young players have been through. They deserve this. They deserve something that was made for softball players, by a professional softball player."

"We are thrilled to work with one of the greatest players in the history of women's softball," added Paul Fisher, G-Form's VP of Global Product, "Sierra had a clear vision for the product from a performance and design perspective and the end result is a product that reflects both."

The signature collection launched with a top-tier marketing campaign sharing Sierra's story, her admirable drive, and her inspiration behind her first protection line. Sierra's G-Form guard features clever details, from the subtle SR brand marks, signature, and Romero family quote, "Product of Hard Work," hidden under the adjustable-fit straps. The Shockwave Guard features larger impact zones, specifically crafted for impact from a softball, while remaining body-mapped, lightweight, and more protective than hardshell guards. Launching in two key colorways; White Iridescent and Black/Gold, Sierra's guard will be sold at $64.99 / adult, and $59.99 / youth MSRP on g-form.com and select sporting goods retailers.

Romero continues her professional career with Athletes Unlimited Softball League and has played on teams in the National Pro Fastpitch league, for the University of Michigan, and on Team USA. She is 4x Al-American, 2016 Player of the Year, 2015 espnW Softball Player of the Year, 3x Big 10 Player of the Year, NCAA record holder in grand slams, NCAA record holder in career runs, and drafted No. 2 overall by the USSSA Pride.

ABOUT G-FORM
G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including fastpitch, baseball, bike, soccer, and lacrosse. Learn more at www.g-form.com.

