G-FORM® PARTNERS WITH WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY SOFTBALL

News provided by

G-Form LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, a leading technology-driven sports protection brand, announces its partnership with the Wichita State University (WSU) Softball program, as its official protection sponsor for 2024. After entering into the category for the Spring 2023 season, G-Form has quickly seen its adoption, trusted by athletes and teams ranging from youth softball to professional fastpitch.

"We are ecstatic to partner with G-Form for the upcoming softball season," shared Kristi Bredbenner, Head Coach for Wichita State Softball, "Protecting our athletes is one of our highest priorities, and the protection and comfort that comes with a G-Form product has impressed our coaching staff and student athletes. Durability and comfort in the batter's box can lead to a confident approach at the plate. That's why our athletes prefer the G-Form elbow and leg guards."

"As we entered the fastpitch category in '23, our goal was to produce the best fitting and performing products specifically designed for this game and style of play," added Steven David, Vice President of Global Marketing for G-Form, "We are so proud to partner with one of the premiere division I programs in the country, Go Shockers!"

WSU Softball players will be wearing G-Form protective products this Spring, featuring the Shockwave Elbow Guard.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including fastpitch, baseball, bike, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

SOURCE G-Form LLC

Also from this source

G-FORM® RELEASES CRYE PRECISION MILITARY PROTECTION ON G-FORM.COM

G-FORM® RELEASES CRYE PRECISION MILITARY PROTECTION ON G-FORM.COM

G-Form, the protective solutions technology brand, is proud to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of its collaboration with Crye Precision. To support...
G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

G-Form, the leading brand in sports protective gear, announced that Jade Larrabee will become Chief Sales Officer at the end of October. Larrabee has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.