G-FORM® PARTNERS WITH WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY SOFTBALL

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form ® , a leading technology-driven sports protection brand, announces its partnership with the Wichita State University (WSU) Softball program, as its official protection sponsor for 2024. After entering into the category for the Spring 2023 season, G-Form has quickly seen its adoption, trusted by athletes and teams ranging from youth softball to professional fastpitch.

"We are ecstatic to partner with G-Form for the upcoming softball season," shared Kristi Bredbenner, Head Coach for Wichita State Softball, "Protecting our athletes is one of our highest priorities, and the protection and comfort that comes with a G-Form product has impressed our coaching staff and student athletes. Durability and comfort in the batter's box can lead to a confident approach at the plate. That's why our athletes prefer the G-Form elbow and leg guards."

"As we entered the fastpitch category in '23, our goal was to produce the best fitting and performing products specifically designed for this game and style of play," added Steven David, Vice President of Global Marketing for G-Form, "We are so proud to partner with one of the premiere division I programs in the country, Go Shockers!"

WSU Softball players will be wearing G-Form protective products this Spring, featuring the Shockwave Elbow Guard.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including fastpitch, baseball, bike, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

