G-FORM® RELEASES CRYE PRECISION MILITARY PROTECTION ON G-FORM.COM

News provided by

G-Form LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 09:08 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form, the protective solutions technology brand, is proud to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of its collaboration with Crye Precision. To support this partnership, the G-Form x Crye Precision elbow and knee guards are now available and selling on G-Form.com and through military distributors.

"Through many visits with our warfighters around the country, we were able to identify a critical need throughout all military branches – specifically the lack of effective protection for knees and elbows," said Glen Giovanucci, CEO of G-Form. "Our warriors should have the best blunt-force protective products available and through our partnership with Crye Precision, we are now able to deliver the incredible impact protection they deserve" added Giovanucci.

This collaboration is a combination of Crye Precision's Impact Combat Knee shell bonded to G-Form's knee and elbow guards which are manufactured in the USA. G-Form's patented SmartFlex technology creates low profile, extremely light pads, that are machine washable, waterproof, with body mapping capabilities to enhance fit and allow articulation around the joints. These pads are soft and flexible, they harden on impact, then immediately return to their comfortable state. They exceed impact protection requirements of test standard EN14404 and are specifically tailored to integrate with all styles of Crye Combat Pants, Field Shirts and G4/G3 Combat Shirts.

"These incredible impact protection solutions were developed with, tested on and validated by the United States Marine Corps Special Operations Command and are now available for public consumption. The product has been designated with National Stock Numbers (NSN) and has been added to the Special Program for Embassy Augmentation Contract (SPEAR)," said Giovanucci.

ABOUT G-FORM
G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

ABOUT CRYE PRECISION
Crye Precision has passionately spent more than 20 years designing and manufacturing truly innovative equipment for America's fighting forces. The company has devoted an extreme amount of time with users, continuously incorporating their experience and feedback into each piece of gear – giving them full support and unquestionable gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

SOURCE G-Form LLC

Also from this source

G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

G-FORM® APPOINTS JADE LARRABEE AS CSO

G-Form, the leading brand in sports protective gear, announced that Jade Larrabee will become Chief Sales Officer at the end of October. Larrabee has ...
G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

G-FORM® LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE MOUNTAIN BIKE PROTECTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY, RE ZRO®

G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the launch of its first mountain bike (MTB) protection gear using its newly-acquired,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.