G-FORM® RELEASES CRYE PRECISION MILITARY PROTECTION ON G-FORM.COM

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form, the protective solutions technology brand, is proud to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of its collaboration with Crye Precision. To support this partnership, the G-Form x Crye Precision elbow and knee guards are now available and selling on G-Form.com and through military distributors.

"Through many visits with our warfighters around the country, we were able to identify a critical need throughout all military branches – specifically the lack of effective protection for knees and elbows," said Glen Giovanucci, CEO of G-Form. "Our warriors should have the best blunt-force protective products available and through our partnership with Crye Precision, we are now able to deliver the incredible impact protection they deserve" added Giovanucci.

This collaboration is a combination of Crye Precision's Impact Combat Knee shell bonded to G-Form's knee and elbow guards which are manufactured in the USA. G-Form's patented SmartFlex technology creates low profile, extremely light pads, that are machine washable, waterproof, with body mapping capabilities to enhance fit and allow articulation around the joints. These pads are soft and flexible, they harden on impact, then immediately return to their comfortable state. They exceed impact protection requirements of test standard EN14404 and are specifically tailored to integrate with all styles of Crye Combat Pants, Field Shirts and G4/G3 Combat Shirts.

"These incredible impact protection solutions were developed with, tested on and validated by the United States Marine Corps Special Operations Command and are now available for public consumption. The product has been designated with National Stock Numbers (NSN) and has been added to the Special Program for Embassy Augmentation Contract (SPEAR)," said Giovanucci.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

ABOUT CRYE PRECISION

Crye Precision has passionately spent more than 20 years designing and manufacturing truly innovative equipment for America's fighting forces. The company has devoted an extreme amount of time with users, continuously incorporating their experience and feedback into each piece of gear – giving them full support and unquestionable gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

SOURCE G-Form LLC