G FUEL And The World's Most Popular FIFA Twitch Streamer, Castro_1021, Release New Guava Flavor

"I'm beyond thrilled to unveil my very own G FUEL flavor, which we've spent months perfecting together," said Castro. "I've been blown away by the support from my community around my partnership with G FUEL, and to be able to give them a flavor I know they'll love is a blessing! I can promise it's refreshing, delicious, and energizing. WE MOVE!"

G FUEL Guava is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. A single serving of G FUEL Guava has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We're honored to collaborate with FIFA icon and longtime G FUEL ambassador Castro on developing G FUEL Guava and bringing it to our millions of fans around the world," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Everything from Castro's signature mustache and vibrant soccer-inspired packaging, to G FUEL Guava's refreshing taste, is a celebration of Castro's intensity along with our shared love for soccer and community."

G FUEL Guava is now available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving Guava tub and one 16 oz "¡The GuaVAMOS!" shaker cup, at gfuel.com .

