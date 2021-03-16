G FUEL Makes Inc. Magazine's List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The NYC Metro Region

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. G FUEL's two-year revenue growth in 2019 versus 2017 was 119%. Today's announcement marks an important milestone in G FUEL's history. The company is now regionally and nationally ranked, as it also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

"We're grateful to be ranked among some of the brightest and fastest-growing private companies in the New York City Metro area. This honor is a testament to our employees' hard work and creativity, our customers' and partners' support, and our steadfast commitment to providing the best products on the market," said Cliff Morgan, G FUEL Founder and CEO. "We're excited about our continued growth, and we can't wait to unveil the rest of the many surprises we have in store for our fans this year."

G FUEL attributes its tremendous growth to constantly innovating on its products and flavors, strengthening its foothold in the gaming and esports community, and building and expanding partnerships with fellow endemic brands. The company has partnered with iconic brands such as Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, SEGA, and CAPCOM, and elite esports organizations such as FaZe Clan, to co-develop and launch one-of-a-kind G FUEL flavors. These flavors include Wumpa Fruit, Type-O, Spicy Demon'ade, Sour Demon'ade, Sonic's Peach Rings, Nemesis Tea Flavor, FaZeberry, Sour FaZeberry, FaZe X, and more. With its global social media footprint of over one billion followers, accelerated nationwide expansion into retail, and G FUEL tub roster of over 50 energizing flavors, G FUEL continues to maintain its position as the leader in the gaming energy drink industry.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 240,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

