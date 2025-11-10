G Mining Ventures Completes First Drawdown on US$350 Million Revolving Credit Facility

BROSSARD, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce it has completed the first scheduled drawdown of US$80 million under its US$350 million revolving credit facility previously announced on October 6, 2025, related to development and construction of it's 100% owned Oko Gold Project in Guyana.

Proceeds from the drawdown were used to repay in full the outstanding senior secured term loan in the aggregate amount of US$80 million previously provided by Franco-Nevada GLW Holdings Corp.

At current effective rates, the refinancing will generate annual interest savings of approximately US$1.5 million, further strengthening GMIN's balance sheet supporting continued disciplined growth across its portfolio.

"Executing this refinancing marks another step in optimizing our capital structure and improving capital efficiency," said Julie Lafleur, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer. "By lowering our cost of debt, we're realizing meaningful savings while maintaining the financial strength to support Tocantinzinho's operations and the advancement of Oko West. These results reflect the disciplined financial management that underpins GMIN's strategy and ongoing value creation for shareholders."

About the Revolving Credit Facility

The US$350 million revolving credit facility was arranged with a syndicate of leading international lenders and provides enhanced liquidity and flexibility to support GMIN's operations and development pipeline. The facility has a term of four years, with a potential one-year extension at GMIN's option and is secured by the Corporation's assets on standard market terms.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the decrease of the weighted average cost of debt generating annual interest savings of US$1.5 million; (ii) the strengthening of GMIN's balance sheet, expected to support continued disciplined growth; and (iii) in general, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."; as well as the quoted comments of GMIN's Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN's financial strength as well as its enhanced liquidity and flexibility to support operations and development, the price of gold and currency exchange rates, and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the potential for exploration upside at Tocantinzinho, Oko West and Gurupi will lead to additional mineral reserves and resources; (ii) GMIN will continue to be successful in mine development; (iii) Guyana's regulatory environment will ensure timely decision-making allowing GMIN to achieve project milestones; (iv) Guyana will remain attractive for mining investment; (v) Oko West will advance responsibly and on schedule; (vi) GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for Oko West; or (vii) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

