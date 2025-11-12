G Mining Ventures Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

"The third quarter marked a defining period for GMIN," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tocantinzinho is now operating at steady state—delivering record production, free cash flow, and margins that position us among the lowest-cost producers in the Americas. With the Oko West permits, financing, and formal construction decision now secured, we are entering the next phase of disciplined, self-funded growth—demonstrating the strength of our operating team and the consistency of our execution model. As we transition to a multi-asset producer with Oko West under construction and Gurupi advancing through permitting and exploration, our focus remains on building long-life, low-cost operations that generate sustainable returns and long-term value for our shareholders. Our ability to advance growth responsibly—while maintaining strong safety, environmental, and community performance—remains central to how we build long-term value."

Third Quarter and Year-to-date ("YTD") 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Gold production was 46,360 ounces (" oz ") (YTD – 124,525 ounces), representing a 9% increase over Q2 2025, reflecting continued strong throughput and recoveries at Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (" TZ ").

was 46,360 ounces (" ") (YTD – 124,525 ounces), representing a 9% increase over Q2 2025, reflecting continued strong throughput and recoveries at Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (" "). Robust financial results: Revenues of $161.7 million (YTD - $389.3 million) supported by record average realized gold price (2) of $3,292 per ounce (YTD - $3,124 per ounce).

Revenues of $161.7 million (YTD - $389.3 million) supported by record average realized gold price of $3,292 per ounce (YTD - $3,124 per ounce). Record free cash flow (2) : Generated $95.8 million in free cash flow (YTD – $190.7 million), representing a 59% increase from Q2 2025.

: Generated $95.8 million in free cash flow (YTD – $190.7 million), representing a 59% increase from Q2 2025. Strong Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (2) : Generated adjusted EBITDA (2) of $122.6 million (YTD – $283.6 million), a 32% increase from Q2 2025.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Generated adjusted EBITDA of $122.6 million (YTD – $283.6 million), a 32% increase from Q2 2025. Strong quarterly net income : Reported net income of $123.8 million (YTD - $196.8 million), or $0.55 per share (YTD - $0.87 per share).

: Reported net income of $123.8 million (YTD - $196.8 million), or $0.55 per share (YTD - $0.87 per share). Low-cost operations : Reported all-in sustaining cost (2) (" AISC ") per ounce of gold sold of $1,046 in Q3 2025 (YTD - $1,121 per ounce), compared to an average gold price received (2)(4) of $3,114 per ounce (YTD - $2,916 per ounce), implying a robust AISC margin (2) of $2,068 per ounce (YTD – $1,795 per ounce).

: Reported all-in sustaining cost (" ") per ounce of gold sold of $1,046 in Q3 2025 (YTD - $1,121 per ounce), compared to an average gold price received of $3,114 per ounce (YTD - $2,916 per ounce), implying a robust AISC margin of $2,068 per ounce (YTD – $1,795 per ounce). Oko West Gold Project ("Oko West") capital advancing: Invested $93 million in project capital in Q3 (YTD – $156 million), with full construction now underway.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Strategic initiatives during the quarter further strengthened GMIN's balance sheet, advanced construction readiness at Oko West, and positioned the Corporation for multi-asset growth:

Advanced Oko West to full construction readiness : Received the Final Environmental Permit on September 2, 2025, completing all major approvals ahead of development.

: Received the Final Environmental Permit on September 2, 2025, completing all major approvals ahead of development. Secured project financing and launched construction: Closed a financing package of up to $387.5 million, with the potential to be increased by an additional $150M beginning six months after closing, subject to lender approval, and announced the formal construction decision on October 23, 2025.

Closed a financing package of up to $387.5 million, with the potential to be increased by an additional $150M beginning six months after closing, subject to lender approval, and announced the formal construction decision on October 23, 2025. Enhanced long-term profitability at TZ : Obtained Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia (" SUDAM ") tax-incentive approval, lowering the Brazilian nominal corporate income tax rate from 34% to approximately 15.25% for a period of 10 years from fiscal year 2025.

: Obtained Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia (" ") tax-incentive approval, lowering the Brazilian nominal corporate income tax rate from 34% to approximately 15.25% for a period of 10 years from fiscal year 2025. Deferred consideration paid : $60M paid to Eldorado Gold related to the acquisition of TZ.

: $60M paid to Eldorado Gold related to the acquisition of TZ. De-risked Gurupi for future growth: Secured a favourable Federal Court ruling removing historical permitting constraints, allowing advancement of a new environmental-licensing process.

Table 1: TZ Operational Results (1)



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted





Mining Activities









Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,787 1,841 4,948 4,242 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 3,275 2,851 8,177 5,783 Total Tonnes Mined kt 5,062 4,692 13,125 10,025 Strip Ratio Waste/ore 1.83 1.55 1.65 1.36 Average Gold Grade of Ore Mined g/t Au 1.18 0.98 1.18 0.96 Processing Activities









Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,094 716 3,009 745 Average Plant Throughput tpd 11,890 7,784 11,021 7,097 Average Gold Recovery % 92.3 % 84.5 % 90.2 % 84.1 % Average Gold Grade of Ore Processed g/t Au 1.43 1.20 1.43 1.16 Gold Produced oz 46,360 23,252 124,525 23,419 Gold Sold oz 49,119 17,144 124,636 17,144 Unit Costs









Average Realized Gold Price (2) $/oz 3,292 2,508 3,124 2,508 Average Gold Price Received (2) (4) $/oz 3,114 2,397 2,916 2,397 Total Cash Costs (2) $/oz 721 879 726 879 Site-Level AISC (2) $/oz 971 1,069 1,021 1,069 AISC (2) $/oz 1,046 1,226 1,121 1,226

Table 2: Financial Results (1)



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted







Revenue $ 161,718 42,997 389,330 42,997 Cost of Goods Sold $ (45,879) (18,350) (128,329) (18,350) Net Income $ 123,789 24,307 196,844 14,408 Per Share – Basic $/share 0.55 0.12 0.87 0.10 Adjusted Net Income (2) $ 114,124 17,131 185,601 13,130 Per share – Basic $/share 0.50 0.09 0.82 0.09 EBITDA (2) $ 124,478 25,881 295,449 16,061 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 122,566 25,679 283,552 21,757 Cash Provided by (Used by) Operating Activities $ 101,949 1,660 211,574 (14,909) Per share – Basic $/share 0.45 0.01 0.94 (0.10) Free Cash Flow (2) $ 95,838 (1,468) 190,722 (18,037) Per share – Basic $/share 0.42 (0.01) 0.84 (0.13)

Financial Highlights

Gold sales totaled 49,119 ounces, generating record quarterly revenue of $161.7 million (YTD $389.3 million) at an average realized gold price of $3,292 per ounce, reflecting both higher production and favorable metal prices. Amid a supportive commodity price environment and ongoing cost discipline across the industry, GMIN continued to translate operational momentum into strong cash flow and profitability.

Operating costs remained well managed for the quarter, with total cash costs of $721 per ounce sold, site-level AISC of $971 per ounce, and consolidated AISC of $1,046 per ounce, resulting in industry-leading margins. Cost of goods sold totaled $45.9 million. For the nine months ended September 30, total cash costs averaged $726 per ounce, with site-level AISC of $1,021 per ounce and consolidated AISC of $1,121 per ounce.

Cash flow generation remained robust for the quarter, with $101.9 million in net cash from operating activities ($107.3 million before changes in working capital). On a year-to-date basis, operations generated $211.6 million in operating cash flow and $218.3 million before working capital movements, driven by strong margins and disciplined capital allocation.

The Corporation delivered record profitability, generating adjusted EBITDA of $122.6 million (EBITDA of $124.5 million) for the quarter and adjusted net income of $114.1 million, or $0.50 per share, up sharply from Q2 2025. Year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA reached $283.6 million and adjusted net income $185.6 million ($0.82 per share), reflecting the sustained ramp-up and stable performance of TZ.

GMIN ended the quarter with $94.6 million in cash and equivalents, down from $156.1 million in Q2, as strong free cash flow generation at TZ was offset by the $60 million deferred payment to Eldorado Gold, investments in Oko West, sustaining capital, exploration and working capital movements.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Cash Costs and AISC (2)



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024

In thousands of $, except as otherwise noted









Operating Expenses $ 30,354 14,371 78,269 14,371

Royalties $ 5,071 707 12,167 707

Total Cash Costs $ 35,425 15,078 90,436 15,078

Sustaining Capital and others* $ 12,254 3,251 36,793 3,251

Site Level AISC (2) $ 47,679 18,329 127,230 18,329

G&A Expenses (3) $ 3,705 2,696 12,535 2,696

Total AISC ( 2) $ 51,383 21,025 139,764 21,025

Costs per oz:











Cash Costs ( 2) $/oz 721 879 726 879

Site Level AISC ( 2) $/oz 971 1,069 1,021 1,069

AISC ( 2) $/oz 1,046 1,226 1,121 1,226

*Comprised of Sustaining capital expenditures, capitalized stripping (sustaining), exploration (sustaining) and accretion to rehabilitation provision (ARO).

TZ Operational Summary

TZ sustained strong operational momentum in the third quarter, marking a second consecutive record period. Throughput averaged 92% of nameplate capacity, up from 86% in Q2, supported by greater plant availability and steady metallurgical recoveries. The expert control system, implemented earlier in the year, is now fully embedded in daily operations, improving plant stability and consistency of output.

Mining productivity increased following the commissioning of additional mobile equipment, providing greater operational flexibility. Period sequencing delivered an average processed grade of 1.43 g/t of gold, and access to higher-grade Phase 2 benches is anticipated to further strengthen performance in the fourth quarter.

Costs remained well controlled, with cash costs of $721/oz and AISC of $1,046/oz, driving robust margins and free cash flow generation. Safety performance remained strong, with one lost-time incident during the quarter and a TRIFR of 0.11 year-to-date. Approximately 82% of the workforce is from Pará State and 15% are women, underscoring GMIN's commitment to local employment and inclusion. During the third quarter, TZ was approved for inclusion in the SUDAM regional tax incentive program, reducing its nominal corporate income tax rate to approximately 15.25% for a ten-year period, further enhancing after-tax cash flow.

Oko West Gold Project – From Permit to Build

Subsequent to the quarter, the Oko West Gold Project achieved a key milestone, transitioning from permitting to full construction. With the Final Environmental Permit received, the project is now fully authorized for development and operations. The Board approved the formal construction decision on October 23, 2025, following the completion of a $350 million revolving credit facility, expandable to $500 million.

Engineering and procurement progressed materially, with 36% of detailed engineering completed and $334 million committed, locking in pricing and delivery schedules for major long-lead items. Early works advanced on schedule, including operational site access roads, well-progressed permanent camp facilities, mass excavation and concrete foundations for key process and infrastructure areas. Delivery of the first mining shovel enabled the start of self-performed excavation, while additional mine trucks and a second shovel are expected to arrive ahead of schedule in Q4 2025. Major civil works for the power plant and grinding area are set to commence before year-end.

Local participation continues to grow, with more than 80% of the workforce comprising Guyanese nationals and over 590,000 hours worked to date with a TRIFR of 0.33. Oko West remains on schedule and budget, positioned as GMIN's next long-life cornerstone asset.

Gurupi – Permitting Re-start and Targeting

Gurupi advanced meaningfully during the third quarter following a favourable Federal Court ruling in July 2025, which removed legacy permitting constraints and confirmed GMIN's right to restart environmental licensing under its current ownership. This decision provides full regulatory clarity for advancing Gurupi in accordance with modern Brazilian environmental standards.

Since the ruling, GMIN has initiated preparation of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), restarted baseline environmental and social studies, and re-engaged with local stakeholders and federal agencies to align on the renewed licensing framework. Fieldwork and early-stage exploration also resumed, with trenching and soil sampling confirming extensions of mineralization up to two kilometres north of the Chega Tudo deposit, highlighting the broader district potential.

An initial $6–8 million exploration program is now underway, including roughly 18,500 metres of diamond and reverse-circulation drilling targeting both near-mine extensions and new regional prospects. With permitting re-established and drilling mobilizing, Gurupi is positioned to become GMIN's third long-term growth platform, offering meaningful optionality and future production potential within a well-established Brazilian mining jurisdiction.

Environment Social Governance ("ESG") Highlights

Operational discipline and ESG execution continued to move in step. At TZ, high water recycling and waste-reuse rates were maintained as the plant stabilized, and the operation sustained low incident frequency. Workforce composition remained a differentiator—high local participation in Pará state and a growing representation of women—while broader commitments set out in the 2024 ESG Report are being rolled out across sites. The quarter's operational reliability and Health Safety Environment (HSE) outcomes reinforce the culture GMIN is scaling to Oko West and Gurupi.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

GMIN ended Q3 2025 with $94.6 million in cash and equivalents and total liquidity of $471.6 million, providing ample flexibility to fund Oko West construction and ongoing exploration. The $61.5 million decrease in cash from Q2 reflects the $60 million deferred payment to Eldorado Gold, $82 million invested in Oko West, and working capital movements — partially offset by strong free cash flow generation.

2025 Outlook

GMIN reaffirms its 2025 production guidance of 175,000–200,000 ounces of gold, with AISC expected to remain within the $1,025–$1,155 per ounce range. With TZ operating at full capacity and Oko West construction advancing on schedule, the Corporation remains on track to deliver a year of strong free cash flow and to solidify its position as a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer. Supported by a robust gold price environment and disciplined cost management across the portfolio, GMIN is well positioned to sustain strong cash generation and fund its next phase of growth.

At TZ, production remains weighted to the second half of the year, consistent with mine sequencing and in line with full-year guidance as higher-grade zones become accessible in late 2025. Sustaining capital for the year is forecast within the previously guided $60–$70 million range. At Oko West, development spending of $200–$240 million remains on budget, funded primarily through a combination of cash on hand and operating cash flow.

Exploration across Oko West and Gurupi continues within plan, with drilling at Gurupi scheduled to begin in Q4. Entering the final quarter, GMIN's strong balance sheet and two fully permitted growth assets position it for continued self-funded growth and long-term value creation, advancing toward its goal of becoming a leading mid-tier gold producer.

Table 4: Guidance

2025 Operational & Cost Guidance



TZ Mine



Gold Production k oz 175 to 200 Cash Costs $/oz Au sold $620 to $685 AISC(2) $/oz Au sold $1,025 to $1,155 Sustaining Capital Expenditures



Sustaining $M $35 to $45 Near-mine exploration $M $2 Capitalized Waste Stripping $M $23 Total Sustaining $M $60 to $70 Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures



TZ Regional Exploration $M $9 Oko West Exploration $M $8 Oko West Project $M $200 to $240 Gurupi $M $6 to $8 Total Non-Sustaining $M $223 to $265

Note: Guidance assumes a realized gold price of $2,350 and BRL/USD of 5.25

2025 Catalysts

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Corporation expects to:

Advance detailed engineering and continue early works activities at Oko West

Continue environmental permitting activities at Gurupi

Launch a 10-kilometre drill program at Gurupi, following recent permitting advances and preparatory work completed in Q3

Progress exploration initiatives-both greenfield and brownfield-across TZ, Oko West and Gurupi

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)



September 30,

December 31, 2025 2024

$

$ Assets





Current





Cash and Cash Equivalents 94,628

141,215 Receivables and Other Current Assets 7,123

5,155 Inventories 54,329

37,588 Income Tax Recoverable 3,157

- Prepaid Expenses and Deposits 2,013

2,640

161,250

186,598 Non-current





Deferred Financing Fees 725

743 Derivative Financial Assets 2,211

- Inventories 50,099

21,183 Long Term Deposits on Equipment 44,603

876 Property, Plant & Equipment and Mineral Property 560,521

498,105 Intangible Assets 32,431

31,146 Exploration and Evaluation Assets 858,525

702,336 Income Tax Recoverable 5,135

- Investment in Associate 3,432

3,546 Other Non-current Assets 44,501

28,976

1,763,433

1,473,509







Liabilities





Current





Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 46,289

25,065 Income Tax Payable 12,405

- Deferred Consideration Payable -

60,000 Current Portion of Contract Liability 37,440

36,197 Current Portion of Lease Liability 455

104 Current Portion of Long-term Debt 43,452

24,572

140,041

145,938 Non-current





Long-term Contract Liability 200,752

220,426 Long-term Debt 75,329

89,182 Long-term Lease Liability 446

902 Deferred Tax Liability 4,654

3,407 Rehabilitation Provision 5,971

2,976 Other Long-term Liability 589

-

287,741

316,893 Shareholders' Equity





Share Capital 1,099,311

1,082,691 Share-based Payments Reserve 13,071

19,433 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 10,454

(107,916) Retained Earnings 212,815

16,470

1,335,651

1,010,678

1,763,433

1,473,509

Refer to Q3 2025 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$ Revenue 161,718

42,997

389,330

42,997 Cost of Goods Sold (45,879)

(18,350)

(128,329)

(18,350) Income From Mining Operations 115,839

24,647

261,001

24,647















Other (Income) Expenses













General & Administrative Expenses 4,155

2,850

13,459

7,021 Finance Expense 5,463

2,053

16,898

2,053 Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments (35)

(542)

(8,335)

4,548 Foreign Exchange (366)

259

1,959

1,279 Other Expenses (1,640)

(375)

(3,267)

(757)

7,577

4,245

20,714

14,144 Income Before Income Tax 108,262

20,402

240,287

10,503 Current and Deferred Income Tax (Expense) Recovery 15,527

3,905

(43,443)

3,905















Net Income for the Period 123,789

24,307

196,844

14,408 Net Income per Share













Basic 0.55

0.12

0.87

0.10 Diluted 0.54

0.12

0.86

0.10 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares













Basic 227,016,258

201,351,009

226,167,253

142,406,155 Diluted 230,189,484

204,752,373

229,185,751

145,534,886

Refer to Q3 2025 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



$

$

$

$ Net Income for the Period

123,789

24,307

196,844

14,408

















Currency Translation Adjustment

8,048

22,854

118,370

(49,645) Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Period

131,837

47,161

315,214

(35,237)

Refer to Q3 2025 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Tabular amounts expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$

$

$

$ Operating Activities













Net Income for the Period 123,789

24,307

196,844

14,408 Items Not Involving Cash 3,683

(2,895)

15,824

3,724 Current Income Taxes Expense (7,774)

-

42,789

- Current Income Taxes Paid (12,391)

-

(37,114)

-

107,307

21,412

218,343

18,132 Change in operating assets and liabilities













Receivables and Other Assets (5,170)

(794)

(13,684)

(1,699) Inventories 327

(14,220)

(16,958)

(30,861) Prepaid Expenses and Deposits 1,434

(122)

864

69 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (1,949)

(4,616)

23,009

(550) Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 101,949

1,660

211,574

(14,909) Investing Activities













Acquisition of Reunion Gold, Net of Cash Acquired -

21,067

-

21,067 Additions of PP&E and Mineral Property, net of Long-term Deposit (87,790)

(7,885)

(142,826)

(109,779) Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures (70,274)

(425)

(108,680)

(4,829) Other -

(104)

-

(104) Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (158,064)

12,653

(251,506)

(93,645) Financing Activities













Shares Issued for Cash -

50,000

-

50,000 Share Issue Cost -

(77)

-

(77) Replacement Options Exercised 872

1,620

5,516

1,620 Repayment of Lease Liability -

(14)

-

(77) Repayment of Long-term Debt (2,315)

(4,889)

(15,036)

(7,236) Deferred Financing Fees (107)

-

(107)

(29) Net Proceeds from the Drawdowns of Long-term Debt -

5,177

-

82,025 Proceeds From the Exercise of Warrants -

40,118

-

50,765 Options Exercised 1,278

-

1,623

- Other -

-

333

- Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (272)

91,935

(7,671)

176,991 Effect on Foreign Exchange Rate Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents (5,104)

(14,703)

1,016

(16,233) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (61,491)

91,545

(46,587)

52,204 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of the Period 156,119

13,057

141,215

52,398 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of the Period 94,628

104,602

94,628

104,602

Refer to Q3 2025 Financial Statements for accompanying notes

