G-P Enhances G-P Meridian Suite with Latest Innovations to Make Global Growth Accessible to Everyone, Everywhere

News provided by

G-P

13 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Company delivers new fintech enhancements, simplified self-service functionality and customizable compliant contracts for companies leveraging both full-time employees and the contingent workforce globally.

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced notable advancements across G-P Meridian™ Suite that deliver on the company's vision for Global Growth Technology.

Accessing global talent is crucial to modern business growth but the cost and complexity of building global teams can create barriers. Businesses face additional challenges when deploying a contingent worker or contractor-based workforce strategy in many markets. Unique regulations, legal requirements, and disparate systems for managing full-time employees and contractors can open a company to risk if not approached correctly and compliantly. G-P removes these complexities and provides the flexibility that today's global businesses require.

"G-P is uniquely positioned to help organizations meet the demands of the everywhere workforce and compliantly enable their desired global growth outcomes," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Our commitment to delivering this kind of continuous innovation and improvement is designed to ensure that G-P Meridian Suite can power growth for our customers, delivering increased organizational efficiencies in hiring, onboarding and paying employees, no matter a company's workforce model."

With G-P, companies can accelerate global growth and confidently build diverse teams everywhere. New G-P Meridian Contractor fintech capabilities, self-service features and contract solutions deliver:

  • Expanded payment options. G-P's new digital wallet and virtual debit card features make payments streamlined and transparent, whether customers need to pay a single contractor invoice or are making payments in batches.
  • Increased hiring velocity. G-P's new self-serve workflow makes it faster and easier than ever before to compliantly manage contractors and contingent workers.
  • Improved productivity. G-P's new contract features make it simple to extend contracts or make other amendments without having to create a new contract.

Additional new features were introduced across G-P Meridian Suite to support more efficient and compliant payment and business processes for companies everywhere, including expanded fintech capabilities in the G-P Meridian Core and G-P Meridian Prime Employer of Record packages and in-platform contract customizations in the proprietary Employment Contract Generator.

For more information on all the latest innovations in G-P's global growth platform, visit www.g-p.com/g-p-meridian-suite

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via TwitterLinkedInFacebook, or check out our Blog.

CONTACT:
Katie Johnson
[email protected]com

SOURCE G-P

Also from this source

G-P to Transform the Employer of Record (EOR) Industry with its Vision for Global Growth Technology

G-P wurde in der globalen EOR-Studie 2023 der IEC Group zum führenden Arbeitgeber der Branche ernannt

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.