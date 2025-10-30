G-SHOCK and Jae Tips Redefine Color and Culture with the Vibrant New DW6900 Collaboration

The limited-edition timepiece transforms an Iconic G-SHOCK silhouette through the bold storytelling aesthetic of the Bronx-born designer

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of the G-SHOCK x Jae Tips collaboration model, a bold fusion of heritage and creativity. The collaboration debuted last weekend at ComplexCon 2025, the marquee festival of streetwear and culture, where it sold out within the first hours of the convention.

The DW6900JT25-2 inspired by the iconic 6900 series, reimagines one of G-SHOCK's most recognizable silhouettes through the vibrant lens of Jae Tips, an award-winning footwear designer, creative entrepreneur, and founder of Savior Worldwide celebrated for his storytelling-driven designs and expressive use of color.

Drawing inspiration from the 6900's groundbreaking "Triple Graph" layout that redefined timepieces in 1995, the DW6900JT25-2 merges G-SHOCK's legacy of innovation and durability with Jae Tips' distinctive, narrative-rich aesthetic. The result is a collaboration that perfectly encapsulates the energy of modern streetwear where functionality meets fearless creativity.

"As a kid, G-SHOCK was my very first timepiece. I had a black and green watch that made me feel like I could take over the world," says Jae Tips. "To now be creating my own G-SHOCK is a full circle moment and a dream come true. More than anything, I hope this collaboration helps the next generation see their world as big as I saw mine."

The DW6900JT-2 stands out with its bold color palette featuring a navy bezel complemented by vibrant red and pink resin straps. Jae Tips' signature flower motif is thoughtfully incorporated throughout the design, appearing on the straps, watch face, and other details as a tribute to his creative vision. Finishing the look, the case back is engraved with the Jae Tips logo, marking this collaboration as a true collector's piece.

Together, G-SHOCK and Jae Tips showcase how two icons of design and culture can come together to create something that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

The new collaboration model comes equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

2 Year Battery

LED Backlight

Multi-Function Alarm

Stopwatch (1/100s→1s,24Hr, Split)

Countdown Timer (24Hr, Auto Repeat Timer)

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The DW6900JT25-2 will be available for purchase at saviorworldwide.com/ on October 31st and at gshock.com November 7th, and the G-SHOCK Soho store for $150. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About Savior Worldwide

From the Bronx to the world — Savior Worldwide by Jae Tips blends streetwear, storytelling, and sneaker culture. Known for his iconic designs and deep cultural roots, Jae Tips creates clothing that speaks to purpose, creativity, and community. For more information visit https://saviorworldwide.com/.

About Jae Tips

Jae Tips is an award-winning footwear designer, creative entrepreneur, and founder of Savior Worldwide. Known for his colorful aesthetic and storytelling-driven designs, the Bronx native has earned honors including the Footwear News Achievement Award for Collaboration of the Year, Nice Kicks Sneaker of the Year, and the Black Footwear Forum Entrepreneur Icon Award. His collaborations with Saucony, New Era, Adidas, Hat Club, Billionaire Boys Club, and Mountain Dew have made him one of the most influential voices in sneaker and streetwear culture.

https://www.instagram.com/jaetips/?hl=en

