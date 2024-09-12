G-SHOCK Becomes Official Partner of New York City FC

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., renowned for its durable and innovative timepieces, is announcing its partnership with New York City FC . As part of this groundbreaking partnership, G-SHOCK is introducing an exclusive sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win tickets to the exhilarating New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF match and Pre-Match On-Field Warmup Passes. Winners will be treated to an unforgettable experience watching the Boys in Blue as they battle for glory.

G-SHOCK x NYCFC

"We're incredibly excited to team up with New York City FC," said Shermeen Greenmun, Vice President of Casio America's Timepiece Division. "This partnership brings together two powerhouses in their respective fields, and we're thrilled to engage with New York City FC's passionate fanbase through our sweepstakes, on-site activations and unique stadium display. It's all about connecting with the community and bringing our shared values to life."

The G-SHOCK sweepstakes will be open to all fans attending New York City FC home games this season. Full details, including how to enter, will be available on G-SHOCK's social channels, New York City FC social posts and in the New York City FC mobile app.

This partnership underscores G-SHOCK's commitment to the sports world and its desire to connect with fans on and off the field. As G-SHOCK continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking, this collaboration with New York City FC promises to create memorable moments for fans throughout the season.

For more information on the partnership, sweepstakes entry, and other exciting promotions, visit gshock.casio.com/us. and follow G-SHOCK on social media.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About New York City FC

New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.



New York City FC's affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John's University in Queens, NY. New York City FC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level.



New York City FC proudly supports the City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 26™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

