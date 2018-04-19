G-SHOCK Debuts New Video Featuring Nigel Sylvester In DW6900LU Stealth Military Collection

Directed by professional photographer and videographer, Ill GANDER, the video uniquely captures Sylvester's hometown of New York City, offering a rare glimpse into his daily life, as well as his drive, resilience, and determination to be the best – a direct parallel to the G-SHOCK brand.

"I wanted to show the parallel of my gritty, tough New York and its vibrant energy to the G-SHOCK Stealth Military Collection," says Nigel Sylvester on the video.

To view the latest G-SHOCK x Nigel Sylvester video in its entirety, visit https://youtu.be/YM1HicU0qI8

Throughout the film you catch a glimpse of the latest G-SHOCK introduction, the DW6900LU series. Available in three colorways of black with khaki accents (DW6900LU-1), green with orange accents (DW6900LU-3) and grey with blue (DW6900LU-8), the DW6900LU Stealth Military collection revives one of G-SHOCK's heritage round case designs. The collection also incorporates the brand's popular two-tone layered color band, combining the colorways found on the case and on the front of the band with a contrasting shade on the back of the timepiece.

Retailing for $99 and now available at G-SHOCK retailers, including select Macy's, select ZUMIEZ, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store, the DW6900LU-1, DW6900LU-3 and DW6900LU-8 are all built with G-SHOCK's legendary structure of shock resistance and 200M water resistance and feature an EL backlight, flash alert, multi-function alarm, 1/100th second stopwatch and countdown timer, and 12/24 formats – all in a 50mm case.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

About Nigel Sylvester

Nigel Sylvester is an American professional BMX athlete and content creator from Queens, New York. He is best known for his digital/social content featuring his progressive riding skills and artistic expression. Signing his first professional deal at 18 to the late great Dave Mirra, without riding a single contest, Sylvester is considered a true trail blazer. In 2017, Forbes Magazine included Sylvester in the '30 Under 30' list as he is considered a cultural icon. He is most recently known for the video series, GO - an extreme travel series, which he stars in and produces. GO gives viewers a firsthand POV of his rides through some of the world's most recognizable cities.

