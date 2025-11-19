G-SHOCK Introduces New G-STEEL Model with Streamlined Metal Design

Showcasing a new sleek silhouette and modern minimalist design, the GSTB1000D

redefines everyday toughness

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the GSTB1000D, the newest model in the G-STEEL collection. Engineered with a reimagined metal structure, slimmer profile, and enhanced fit, this drop delivers refined design without sacrificing durability. The timepiece introduces a more streamlined silhouette while preserving the unmistakable toughness G-SHOCK is known for.

G-SHOCK GSTB1000D

The newest member of the iconic G-STEEL lineup, the GSTB1000D, features a newly developed compact module that incorporates Tough Solar power and Mobile Link (Bluetooth® connectivity), enabling a slim, lightweight build without sacrificing performance. Crafted with a meticulously finished metal bezel that blends mirror polish and hairline textures, the design showcases the beauty of stainless steel through a minimalist lens. Its octagonal case and brick-patterned dial pay homage to the original DW-5000C, merging G-SHOCK's storied heritage with a modern, refined aesthetic.

The GSTB1000D variation incorporates accent details inspired by historic G-SHOCK colors — red (challenge), blue (water resistance), and yellow (shock resistance) — tying modern craftsmanship back to the brand's roots. The series will be available in three colorways: a black dial option (GSTB1000D-1A), a blue dial variation (GSTB1000D-2A), and a green dial variation (GSTB1000D-3A), each offering a versatile, minimalist aesthetic suited for business, casual, and outdoor wear.

The GSTB1000D includes the following features:

Tough Solar Power

Mobile Link (Bluetooth ® )

) Shock Resistant

Carbon Core Guard Structure

200M Water Resistant

Slim 11.6mm case profile

Super Illuminator (LED light)

Countdown Timer

Alarm

Stopwatch

Full Auto Calendar

12/24 Hour Format

The GSTB1000D is available now on gshock.com, at the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and through select department stores and jewelers nationwide for $440. For more information on G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.