G-SHOCK RELEASES NEW MUDMASTER FLAGSHIP TIMEPIECE

G-SHOCK announces the Master of G MUDMASTER Flagship Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. is pleased to announce the newest addition to the legendary Master of G line – introducing the GWGB1000 MUDMASTER flagship watch. Inspired by the adventurous spirit exemplified by driving across the wilderness in an "overlanding" style, the design incorporates the solid, rugged look of off-road vehicles and survival gear.

GWGB1000

For the first time in the Master of G line, the GWGB1000 timepieces employ a newly developed guard structure that combines components made with different materials: forged stainless steel with diamond-like-carbon DLC coating for the bezel ring, upper and lower bezel guards and front button guard, and carbon fiber-reinforced resin for the left and right side button guards. This beautifully crafted line includes three analog-digital combination watches, GWGB1000-1A, GWGB1000-1A4, and GWGB1000-3A, that deliver outstanding durability and a comfortable fit with a robust exterior build thanks to their metal components. Each timepiece draws earthly elements into the design of the watch, and the bio-based resin watchbands are equipped with hues of grey, maroon, and forest green to channel the essence of the total toughness of the Master of G line.

Evoking the true essence of the legendary Master of G, land category, the MUDMASTER, GWGB1000 is designed to withstand the harshest conditions. The buttons are protected by cylindrical stainless-steel parts, and the button shafts are equipped with gasket fittings. The crown features a screw-lock construction to prevent contamination with mud and dust. Additionally, the sides and underside of the module incorporate αGEL™ to ensure vibration resistance. In design and functionality alike, this MUDMASTER is an embodiment of the G-SHOCK absolute toughness DNA as well as the practical utility needed to meet the demands of professional use.

The case back is engraved with the Carbon Core Guard logo, amplifying the superior shock-resistant structure by leveraging the properties of carbon fiber (shock resistance, rigidity, and resistance to degradation). In addition, it also features Tough Solar (solar-powered, Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled timekeeping, Triple Sensor (Altimeter/Barometer, Thermometer, Compass), and Smartphone Link connectivity via the CASIO Watches app, When paired with a smartphone, the dedicated app offers easy operation of various features, including Location Indicator, which points the inset dial indicator hand in the direction of a location recorded on the map within the app, and Mission Log, which records activity history.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Solar Powered (Tough Solar)

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link

Auto LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown Timer (60 Min.)

1/1000s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC)

The G-SHOCK GWGB1000 will retail for $800 and will be available on Friday, October 13th, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." https://gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.