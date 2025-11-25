G-SHOCK Shrinks Its Most Iconic Watch to Ring Size with the New DWN5600

G-SHOCK debuts a fully functional, shock-resistant ring watch

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce the G-SHOCK DWN5600, a groundbreaking ring-sized addition to its iconic 5600 series. Shrunk to approximately one-tenth the size of the original model, the DWN5600 delivers the toughness and functionality G-SHOCK is known for, now in a bold, ring-sized design.

DWN5600

Available in the iconic G-SHOCK colors, black (DWN5600-1), red (DWN5600-4), and yellow (DWN5600-9), the DWN5600 takes the unmistakable shape of the classic G-SHOCK and scales it down to an unexpected new form, offering a new way to wear toughness on your hand.

The DWN5600 retains G-SHOCK's hallmark shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance in the brand's most compact form factor yet. The watch's intricate bezel, band, and case details are reproduced using advanced molding technology, while stainless steel components such as buttons, buckles, and case backs mirror the craftsmanship of the original 5600. The strap offers an adjustable fit ranging from approximately 48 to 82 mm.

Featuring the most compact shock-resistant construction in G-SHOCK history, the DWN5600 incorporates a glass fiber-reinforced resin case, a fully protective bio-based resin bezel and band, as well as utilizing high-density mounting technology for its miniature module and battery. Despite its size, the battery remains replaceable, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Staying true to G-SHOCK's DNA, the small but fully functional digital display shows time down to the second, along with calendar, dual time, and stopwatch capabilities. The three side buttons are fully operational, offering mode switching, backlight activation, and more, all in a timepiece that pushes the boundaries of design and technology.

The G-SHOCK DWN5600 is a bold testament to G-SHOCK's ongoing pursuit of innovation and unconventional toughness and proof that even the smallest things can make the biggest impact.

The DWN5600 is equipped with the following features:

Shock-resistant structure

200 meter water resistance

Dual time

1/100-second stopwatch

Auto-calendar

12/24-hour format

Pulsing light: Glows subtly at a preset time or at the top of every hour

The DWN5600-1, DWN5600-4, and DWN5600-9 will be available on December 3rd for $110 each at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.