G-SHOCK Unveils Latest Full Metal GMWB5000 In Sleek, Red Stainless Steel Case

The latest Full Metal 5000 model carries on the tradition of the original G-SHOCK DW-5000C with its classic square case shape and digital display. The GMWB5000RD-4 also features a band created with a bold red IP finish, and a screw back with a diamond-like carbon finish for outstanding wear resistance.

In addition to an updated look, the new Full Metal timepiece comes equipped with several of G-SHOCK's new and most premium technical features, including Bluetooth Connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe. It also boasts a STN-LCD digital display that makes the watch easy to read from any angle, as well as Tough Solar Technology, making it capable of self-charging even with low sun exposure.

The GMWB5000RD-4 also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (39 cities + UTC)

1/100 th Second Stopwatch

Second Stopwatch 5 Daily Alarms (1 Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The GMWB5000RD-4 will retail for $600 and be available for purchase starting January 20th at select Jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

