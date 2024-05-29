G-SHOCK Unveils Luxury Timepiece Crafted with Timeless Japanese Elegance

The New MR-G Timepiece Draws Inspiration from Kigumi, The Art of Traditional Japanese Interlocking Woodwork

DOVER, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to announce the newest addition to the MR-G line of luxury G-SHOCK timepieces, now in the iconic 2100 silhouette – introducing the MRGB2100B-1A. Featuring a full-metal exterior with state-of-the-art materials and hand finishes, the new MR-G draws inspiration from traditional Japanese techniques. The timepiece embodies G-SHOCK's commitment to creating watches that not only stand the test of time, but also pay homage to the rich cultural legacy that inspires their design.

Honoring G-SHOCK's 40+ years of Japanese heritage, the MRGB2100B-1A presents a design inspired by the ancient Japanese interlocking woodworking technique of kigumi. This construction method, originating from the Heian period (794-1185), eliminates metal or nails, relying on intricately carved and processed wood ends to form a sturdy framework. High attention to detail is evident in the MRGB2100B-1A's Multi-Component structure, which is crafted from 27 separate components. Each part of the timepiece is meticulously polished before assembly, ensuring a flawless, distortion-free finish, even in the most challenging recessed areas. The band features dimpled sections constructed from individual components, further highlighting the artisanal craftsmanship. The exceptional quality is apparent in every detail, particularly in the stunning mirror finishes achieved with Sallaz polishing.

The dial design incorporates similar decorative, yet functional design elements inspired by kigumi. The base surface has a corrugated form with an intricate series of openings, creating a geometric pattern that beautifully expresses a latticework worldview. These openings allow sufficient light for solar power generation, enabling the dial to have a profound metallic black finish. Additionally, the index mark at 12 o'clock features an intricately assembled two-part structure.

Highlighting G-SHOCK's commitment to crafting intricate yet durable timepieces, the MRGB2100B-1A boasts a Multi-Guard structure. This innovative design incorporates buffering between the multi-component bezel and case, offering superior shock absorption and protecting the module from impacts. This ensures the intricate form of the bezel is not only aesthetically impressive but also exceptionally resilient.

The MRGB2100B-1A features a top bezel crafted from COBARION and band links utilizing DAT55G. These materials, renowned for their superior processability, are significantly stronger than pure titanium. Lastly, a special Ti64 titanium alloy is used for the case, case back, and buttons, enhancing both durability and aesthetic appeal. Each component of this timepiece is meticulously developed in Japan, exemplifying G-SHOCK's expert craftsmanship and seamlessly blending strength with elegance.

The timepiece is equipped with G-SHOCK's innovative technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

ISO 764-compliant magnetism resistance

200M water resistant

water resistant Tough Solar power

Smartphone Link

Radio-controlled (Multiband 6)

Auto hand home position correction

LED light (Super Illuminator)

Date display and day indicator

The MRGB2100B-1A will be available for purchase on June 14, 2024, for $4,800 at select Jewelers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements: electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

