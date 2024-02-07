This reimagined series offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and affordability

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly introduces a new era of style and functionality for women with the release of the GMAP2100 Series. This collection, consisting of the GMAP2100-7A, GMAP2100-3A, and GMAP2100-4A, combines the iconic 2100 design in a smaller more minimalistic silhouette that offers a blend of practicality, simplicity, and value.

G-SHOCK Unveils the GMAP2100 Series: A Stylish Fusion of Design in a Sized Down Version for Women

The GMAP2100 watches embody the spirit of the G-SHOCK brand, providing a smaller 40.2mm option without compromising on toughness. The series maintains the essence of the larger GMAS2100 while introducing key enhancements. The length of the band has been shortened slightly to comfortably fit on slimmer wrists. Additionally, the center case material has been transitioned from carbon to resin, achieving a uniform appearance that elevates the overall aesthetic appeal.

G-SHOCK has also upgraded key resin components used in the bezel and band with bio-based resin to help reduce its environmental impact. This enhancement not only utilizes a renewable organic resource but also underlines the commitment to attention to detail and reliability that G-SHOCK is known for.

Minimalist and compact, the GMA-P2100 timepieces feature an octagonal shape with monochromatic tone-on-tone finishes in vibrant colors and textures for a more intricate feel. These aesthetic enhancements not only elevate the watch's visual appeal but also complement the high-quality standards that G-SHOCK is renowned for, reaffirming the series as a reliable timekeeping companion.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Dual LED Light (Super Illuminator)

5 Daily Alarms, Hourly Time Signal

1/100sec Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr.)

Hand Shift Feature

Day of the Week Indicator

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

The G-SHOCK GMAP2100-7A, GMAP2100-2A, and GMAP2100-4A are available for purchase beginning today and come in vibrant white, turquoise, and pink colorways, retailing for $99, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.