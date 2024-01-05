G-SHOCK UNVEILS THE RANGEMAN SERIES REDEFINING TOUGHNESS

These timepiece duos push the boundaries to redefine the outdoor experience

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is proud to unveil a groundbreaking chapter in the realm of adventure with the launch of the all-new edition to the RANGEMAN  series. Redefining the benchmarks of toughness through unrivaled strength and functionality, the GPRH1000-9 and the GPRH1000-1 are poised to captivate the hearts of thrill-seekers and adventurers around the globe.

Embarking on an unparalleled adventure with the RANGEMAN, this new rugged timepiece challenges the very limits of toughness by seamlessly blending strength and functionality to transform the outdoor experience. Engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, shock, dust, mud, and water are no match for this rugged outdoor innovation. Boasting GPS, solar-assisted charging, and Bluetooth® capabilities, the RANGEMAN is your ultimate companion for any expedition.

Exploration and analysis take center stage with G-SHOCK's RANGEMAN, supporting nine activities including trekking, running, biking, and swimming. Six sensors, including a heart rate monitor, provide accurate real-time data. Health metrics and analysis are provided by the Powered by Polar® suite and smartphone connectivity to the CASIO Watches App keeps you on track and monitors your workout/adventure. The built-in GPS measures position, distance, and speed, offering unparalleled tracking capabilities.

The RANGEMAN supports USB charging for training functions and smart features, while the time display is powered solely by solar charging, ensuring reliability even when the battery runs low. The Super Illuminator, a high-brightness full-auto LED backlight, maintains watch readability in the dark.

Beyond the innovative features, comfort and sustainability are seamlessly integrated into the GPRH1000-9 and the GPRH1000-1 models. The soft urethane band has a comfortable, non-slip texture for water-based activities and the engraving of the RANGEMAN wild cat character. Key resin components are crafted with bio-based resin, showcasing G-SHOCK's commitment to environmental responsibility. The case is guarded by sizable metal components that protect the GPS antenna and six sensors inside, to deliver what you need for a wide range of activities.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including: 

  • Shock Resistance
  • Mud Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • USB charging + solar-assisted charging
  • Bluetooth® Smartphone Link
  • 6 Sensors including heart rate and GPS
  • 9 Activity Models
  • Blood oxygen level measurement
  • Step tracker
  • Training and Health Analysis - Powered by Polar®
  • 5 Alarms (1 w/Snooze Alarm)
  • Countdown/Interval Timer
  • 1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr)
  • World Time
  • Sunrise/Sunset Data
  • Tide Graph
  • Link data with Strava®, GoogleFit® and Apple Health®

The G-SHOCK GPRH1000-9 and the GPRH1000-1 are available for purchase beginning January 19th and come in vibrant yellow and black colorways, retailing for $500, at select Jewelers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

