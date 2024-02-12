G-SHOCK WELCOMES PROFESSIONAL SURFER BETTYLOU SAKURA JOHNSON TO THE TEAM

Casio America, Inc.

12 Feb, 2024, 12:05 ET

The 18-Year Old Surfer Joins TEAM G-SHOCK's Lineup of Resilient Athletes

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to welcome the talented and dynamic, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, to its roster of exceptional TEAM G-SHOCK athletes.

Hailing from the picturesque shores of Hawaii, Johnson is an 18-year-old professional surfer with deep-rooted Japanese heritage. Having recently made her mark on the global surfing scene, Johnson joined the World Surfing League Championship Tour in 2023. With a passion for the waves and an unwavering determination to excel, Johnson has become a rising star in the world of professional surfing.

G-SHOCK, known for its commitment to toughness, resilience, and pushing boundaries, is honored to support Johnson as she embarks on her journey to conquer the world stage. This partnership underscores G-SHOCK's dedication to empowering individuals who embody the spirit of resilience and perseverance.

Johnson's fusion of Hawaiian-American and Japanese heritage brings a unique cultural background to her surfing prowess, reflecting the diverse and resilient values of both her identity and the G-SHOCK brand. Her story and achievements resonate seamlessly with G-SHOCK's ethos, making her an ideal addition to the TEAM G-SHOCK family.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Bettylou to TEAM G-SHOCK," exclaimed Yusuke Kawai, General Manager of the Timepiece division at Casio America Inc. "Her exceptional talent, combined with her unwavering commitment to the sport, perfectly aligns with the Never Give Up values of G-SHOCK. We look forward to supporting her as she continues her unstoppable quest to make waves in the professional surfing world."

Johnson expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the alignment of her values with those of G-SHOCK. "I am truly honored to join TEAM G-SHOCK and deeply grateful for the support as I pursue my dreams in professional surfing. The commitment of G-SHOCK to absolute toughness and resilience deeply resonates with me, and I am excited about the incredible journey ahead."

As Johnson prepares for upcoming competitions, TEAM G-SHOCK stands firmly behind her, confident that together, they will exemplify the unyielding spirit and shared values and make a lasting impact on the world of professional surfing.

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

