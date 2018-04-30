G. Willi-Food International Announces Increased Financial Income and Net Profit in Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed Today Compared to Its Previous Press Release Announcing 2017 Financial Results

The changes result from the receipt by the Company on March 26, 2018 of an amount of USD 1,145 thousand received from a non tradeable related to a bond issuer. As required by International Acounting Standard – IAS10 – "Events after the Reporting Period", the Company recorded in its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 financial income in an amount equal to the payment received. For more information regarding this non treadeable bond, see "Item 8. Financial information- Legal Proceedings (8)" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The following table summarizes the material changes in the 2017 financial results reported in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed today compared to the 2017 financial results described in the Company's press release, dated March 14, 2018:



Press Release of March, 14, 2018 Adjustment 2017 Annual Report on Form Press Release of March, 14, 2018 Adjustment 2017 Annual Report on Form

NIS in thousands (except earnings per share) USD in thousands (except earnings per share) Financial income 13,967 3,970 17,937 4,028 1,145 5,173 Financial income, Net 10,198 3,970 14,168 2,941 1,145 4,086 Income before taxes 26,963 3,970 30,933 7,776 1,145 8,921 Net profit 21,053 3,970 25,023 6,071 1,145 7,216 Earnings per share 1.58 0.31 1.89 0.46 0.08 0.54

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate as of December 31, 2017, on which U.S. $1.00 equaled NIS 3.467. The use of US$ is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

