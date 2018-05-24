G. Willi-Food International Reports Major Improvements in all Major Operational Parameters in First Quarter 2018 Compared to First Quarter 2017

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Sales increased by 12.1% year-over-year to NIS 93.4 million ( US$ 26.6 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 12.5% year-over-year to NIS 24.8 million ( US$ 7.1 million ).

( ). Operating profit increased by 43.4% year-over-year to NIS 9.6 million ( US$ 2.7 million ).

( ). Net profit increased by 67.9% year-over-year to NIS 7.2 million ( US$ 2.1 million ).

( ). Net cash from operating activities of NIS 3.3 million ( US$ 0.9 million ).

( ). Cash and securities balance net of short-term bank debt of NIS 261.5 million ( US$ 74.4 million ) as of March 31, 2018 .

( ) as of . Earnings per share of NIS 0.54 (US$ 0.15) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present first quarter 2018 financial report which shows improvements in sales, gross profit, operating profit and net profit. Sales increased by 12.1% versus first quarter of 2017, gross profit increased by 12.5% versus first quarter of 2017, operating profit increased by 43.4% versus first quarter of 2017, and net profit increased by 67.9% versus first quarter of 2017.

Since the ownership of the company has been changed, the new management appointed and the new management's initiatives were introduced, Willi-Food shows major improvements in all operational parameters. The new management's initiatives allow for organizational stability and provide a solid basis for enhanced future growth."

First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 12.1% to NIS 93.4 million (US$ 26.6 million) from NIS 83.3 million (US$ 23.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2017. Sales increased in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due redirection of resources in favor of sales, increasing the range of the Company's products and proper inventory management.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 12.5% to NIS 24.8 million (US$ 7.1 million) compared to NIS 22 million (US$ 6.3 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to the sales increase. First quarter gross margin increased by 0.4% to 26.5% compared to gross margin of 26.4% for the same period in 2017. The increase in gross margin was the result of the Company's continued strategic focus on selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin.

Willi-Food's operating profit for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 43.4% to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.7 million) compared to NIS 6.7 million (US$ 1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to the sales increase. Selling expenses decreased by 9.5% from the comparable quarter of 2017 primarily due to a decrease in promotional expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 11.5%, compared to 14.2% in the first quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses were NIS 4.5 million (US$ 1.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 27.1% compared to NIS 3.5 million (US$ 1 million) in the first quarter of 2017. This was primarily due to an increase in manpower and management salary.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2018 was NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.7 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 5.8 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2018 was NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.1 million), or NIS 0.54 (US$ 0.15) per share, compared to NIS 4.3 million (US$ 1.2 million), or NIS 0.32 (US$ 0.09) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2018 with NIS 261.5 million (US$ 74.4 million) in cash and securities net of short-term bank debt. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2018 was NIS 3.3 million (US$ 0.9 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2018 was NIS 422.8 million (US$ 120.3 million).

Convenience Translation to Dollars

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2018, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.514 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.:

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31



2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 7

NIS US dollars (*)



(in thousands)

ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 140,337 84,590 113,062 39,937 24,072 32,175 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 141,341 108,353 143,514 40,222 30,835 40,841 Trade receivables 103,406 94,013 85,943 29,427 26,754 24,457 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,679 7,524 5,996 1,046 2,141 1,706 Inventories 39,508 76,548 39,899 11,243 21,784 11,355 Current tax assets 2,466 6,319 6,760 702 1,798 1,924 Total current assets 430,737 377,347 395,174 122,577 107,384 112,458













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 78,655 77,946 78,598 22,383 22,182 22,367 Less -Accumulated depreciation 38,309 36,323 37,389 10,902 10,337 10,640

40,346 41,623 41,209 11,481 11,845 11,727













Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Deferred taxes 862 1,830 503 245 521 143 Total non-current assets 41,244 43,489 41,748 11,736 12,376 11,880





























471,981 420,836 436,922 134,313 119,760 124,338













EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Short-term bank debt 20,161 - - 5,737 - - Trade payables 16,730 18,470 12,800 4,761 5,256 3,642 Employees Benefits 3,162 3,956 2,147 900 1,126 611 Other payables and accrued expenses 7,989 2,248 5,246 2,273 640 1,493 Total current liabilities 48,042 24,674 20,193 13,671 7,022 5,746













Non-current liabilities











retirement benefit obligation 1,148 864 1,148 327 246 327 Total non-current liabilities 1,148 864 1,148 327 246 327













Shareholders' equity











Share capital NIS 0.1 par value (authorized - 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 13,240,913 shares at March 31, 2018; and December 31, 2017) 1,425 1,425 1,425 406 406 406 Additional paid in capital 128,354 128,354 128,354 36,526 36,526 36,526 Capital fund 247 247 247 71 71 71 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit 293,719 265,780 286,509 83,583 75,634 81,533 Retained earnings (954) (508) (954) (271) (145) (271) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 422,791 395,298 415,581 120,315 112,492 118,265





























471,981 420,836 436,922 134,313 119,760 124,338















(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.





G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except earnings per share and share data)









Sales 93,371 83,291 26,571 23,703 Cost of sales 68,582 61,266 19,517 17,435









Gross profit 24,789 22,025 7,054 6,268









Operating costs and expenses:

















Selling expenses 10,722 11,853 3,051 3,373 General and administrative expenses 4,511 3,549 1,284 1,010 Other (expense) income - 39 - 11









Total operating expenses 15,233 15,363 4,335 4,372









Operating income 9,556 6,662 2,719 1,896









Investments income (460) 2,147 (131) 611 Finance cost (437) 3,018 (125) 859









Total financial income (expenses), net (23) (871) (6) (248)



















Income before taxes on income 9,533 5,791 2,713 1,648 Taxes on income (2,323) (1,497) (661) (426)









Profit for the period 7,210 4,294 2,052 1,222



















Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 0.54 0.32 0.15 0.09









Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.32 0.15 0.09









Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,240,913 13,240,913 13,240,913 13,240,913











(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from operations 7,210 4,293 2,052 1,222 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in operating activities (Appendix) (3,914) (47,608) (1,114) (13,548)









Net cash used in (used to) operating activities 3,296 (43,315) 938 (12,326)



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (57) (311) (16) (89) Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment - 39 - 11 Proceeds from (used in) purchase of marketable securities, net (95) (2,170) (27) (618) Receipt of non current financial assets 3,970 770 1,130 219









Net cash from continuing investing activities 3,818 (1,672) 1,087 (477)



















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Short-term bank debt 20,161 - 5,737 -









Net cash used in continuing financing activities 20,161 - 5,737 -



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27,275 (44,987) 7,762 (12,803)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 113,062 129,577 32,175 36,875









Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 140,337 84,590 39,937 24,072











(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:







Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



















Decrease in deferred income taxes (359) 524 (102) 149 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 2,268 (1,260) 645 (359) Depreciation and amortization 920 929 262 264 Capital loss (gain) on disposal of property plant and equipment - (39) - (11)









Changes in assets and liabilities:







increase in trade receivables and other receivables (14,822) (19,210) (4,218) (5,467) increase in inventories 391 (34,671) 111 (9,866) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities 7,688 6,119 2,188 1,742











(3,914) (47,608) (1,114) (13,548)











B. Significant non-cash transactions:



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 7

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)









Supplemental cash flow information:







Income tax paid 2,166 2,650 616 754











(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Amir Kaplan

Chief Financial Officer

(+972)8-932-1000

amir.k@willi-food.co.il

