G. Willi-Food International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Sales Crossed NIS 100 Million - The Highest Quarterly Sales Ever

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Sales increased by 27.7% year-over-year to NIS 100.1 million ( US$ 28.1 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 34.6% year-over-year to NIS 29.8 million ( US$ 8.4 million ).

( ). Operating profit of NIS 9.9 million ( US$ 2.8 million ), or 9.8% of sales, compared to operating profit of NIS 7.6 million ( US$ 2.1 million ) in the comparable quarter of 2018.

( ), or 9.8% of sales, compared to operating profit of ( ) in the comparable quarter of 2018. Net profit increased by 75% year-over-year to NIS 11.3 million ( US$ 3.2 million ), or 11.3% of sales.

( ), or 11.3% of sales. Net cash from operating activities of NIS 2.4 million ( US$ 0.7 million ).

( ). Cash and securities balance of NIS 267.9 million ( US$ 75.1 million ) as of June 30, 2019 .

( ) as of . Earnings per share of NIS 0.86 (US$ 0.24) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the second quarter 2019 financial results, which show continued quarterly improvements in sales, gross profit and operating profit year-over-year for eight quarters in a row. According to retail data analytics provided by StoreNext Ltd[1], the Company recorded a higher growth rate in the first six month of 2019 for "sale out" sales (in other words, sales to the final consumer) than any other Israeli food and beverage company, growing 29.9% compared to the average of such companies, which grew only by 2.4%.

We are focusing on increasing the Company's market share in the food sector in Israel and, for the first time, the Company's quarterly sales crossed NIS 100 million. We believe that our growing business and other Company plans for the coming years will further improve Company results."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 27.7% to NIS 100.1 million (US$ 28.1 million) from NIS 78.4 million (US$ 22.0 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 34.6% to NIS 29.8 million (US$ 8.4 million) compared to NIS 22.2 million (US$ 6.2 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter gross margin increased by 5.4% to 29.8% compared to gross margin of 28.3% for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the increased sales and the Company's strategy of selling a more favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin.

Selling expenses increased by 45.1% to NIS 14.8 million (US$ 4.1 million) compared to NIS 10.2 million (US$ million 2.9) in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotion, manpower and payroll expenses. Selling expenses as a percentage of sales were 14.7%, compared to 13.0% in the second quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by 17.9% to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.5 million) compared to NIS 4.4 million (US$ million 1.2) in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management payroll expenses.

As a result, operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 30.2% to NIS 9.9 million (US$ 2.8 million) compared to NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was NIS 14.3 million (US$ 4.0 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.3 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2019 was NIS 11.3 million (US$ 3.2 million), or NIS 0.86 (US$ 0.24) per share, compared to NIS 6.5 million (US$ 1.8 million), or NIS 0.49 (US$ 0.14) per share, recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2019 with NIS 267.9 million (US$ 75.1 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2019 was NIS 2.4 million (US$ 0.7 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2019 was NIS 467.4 million (US$ 131.1 million).

First Half Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Sales increased by 15.2% year-over-year to NIS 198.0 million ( US$ 55.5 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 27.8% year-over-year to NIS 60.0 million ( US$ 16.8 million ).

( ). Operating profit increased by 31.2% year-over-year to NIS 22.5 million ( US$ 6.3 million ), or 11.4% of sales.

( ), or 11.4% of sales. Net profit increased by 98.0% to NIS 27.1 million ( US$ 7.6 million ), or 13.7% of sales.

( ), or 13.7% of sales. Net cash from operating activities of NIS 2.9 million ( US$ 0.8 million ).

( ). Earning per share of NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.57) .

First Half Fiscal 2019 Summary

Willi-Food's sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019 increased by 15.2% to NIS 198.0 million (US$ 55.5 million) compared to sales of NIS 171.8 million (US$ 48.2 million) in the first half of 2018. Sales increased in the first half of 2019 primarily due to a redirection of resources to increase support for sales activity and an increase in the variety of Company products.

Gross profit for the period increased by 27.8% to NIS 60.0 million (US$ 16.8 million) compared to gross profit of NIS 47.0 million (US$ 13.2 million) for the first half of 2018. First half 2019 gross margin was 30.3% compared to a gross margin of 27.3% for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross margin was the result of the increased sales and the Company's continued strategic focus on selling a favorable mix of products which generate a higher gross margin.

Operating income for the first half of 2019 increased by 31.2% to NIS 22.5 million (US$ 6.3 million) from NIS 17.1 million (US$ 4.8 million) reported in the comparable period of last year primarily due to the increase of gross profit and decrease of selling expenses.

First half 2019 income before taxes increased by 94.4% to NIS 34.2 million (US$ 9.6 million) compared to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 4.9 million) recorded in the first half of 2018.

Net income for the first half of 2019 increased by 98.0% to NIS 27.1 million (US$ 7.6 million), or NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.58) per share, from NIS 13.7 million (US$ 3.8 million), or NIS 1.03 (US$ 0.29) per share, recorded in the first half of 2018.

E xpiration of Share Repurchase Program

The share repurchase program that the Company announced on November 15, 2018 has expired. The expiration of the share repurchase program was in accordance with the Board of Directors' authorization that such program would continue for a limited period of six months. Since inception of the program, 23,898 Ordinary Shares of the Company have been repurchased in the amount of approximately US$ 169,800, which represents an average price of US$ 7.1 per share.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019, U.S. $1.00 equals NIS 3.566. The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,250 customers and 2,500 selling points in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the risk that the potential acquisitions of Bikurei Hasadeh North 1994 Ltd. and Miki Food Industries Fish and Salads (1992) Ltd. will not be completed; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates (especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate); payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one of more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.













G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







June 30, December

31 June 30, December

31

2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 8

NIS US dollars (*)



(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 129,889 130,882 134,287 36,424 36,703 37,658 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 137,980 139,961 137,904 38,693 39,249 38,672 Trade receivables 120,456 97,339 98,017 33,779 27,296 27,487 Loans to others 15,831 - - 4,439 - - Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5,359 3,155 3,744 1,503 885 1,050 Inventories 55,871 44,695 49,289 15,668 12,534 13,822 Current tax assets - 2,572 862 - 721 241 Total current assets 465,386 418,604 424,103 130,506 117,388 118,930













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 80,198 79,176 79,611 22,490 22,203 22,325 Less -Accumulated depreciation 42,042 39,225 40,219 11,790 11,000 11,278

38,156 39,951 39,392 10,700 11,203 11,047













Right of use asset 1,961 - - 550 - - Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Deferred taxes 1,337 1,306 2,882 375 366 807 Total non-current assets 41,490 41,293 42,310 11,635 11,579 11,864















506,876 459,897 466,413 142,141 128,967 130,794 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,027 - - 288 - - Curremt tax liabilities 3,755 - - 1053 - - Trade payables 24,168 19,945 16,239 6,777 5,593 4,554 Employees Benefits 2,952 2,671 2,577 828 749 723 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,738 6,912 5,882 1,609 1,938 1,649 Total current liabilities 37,640 29,528 24,698 10,555 8,280 6,926













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 946 - - 265 - - Retirement benefit obligation 924 1,090 836 259 306 234 Total non-current liabilities 1,870 1,090 836 524 306 234 Shareholders' equity











Share capital NIS 0.1 par value

(authorized - 50,000,000 shares, issued

and outstanding - 13,217,014 shares at

June 30, 2019; and 13,240,913 at

December 31, 2018) 1,425 1,425 1,425 400 400 400 Additional paid in capital 128,354 128,354 128,354 35,994 35,994 35,994 Capital fund 247 247 247 69 69 69 Treasury shares (625) - - (175) - - Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (623) (954) (623) (175) (268) (175) Retained earnings 338,588 300,207 311,476 94,949 84,186 87,346 Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 467,366 429,279 440,879 131,062 120,381 123,634

506,876 459,897 466,413 142,141 128,967 130,794

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2019 2018 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 197,934 171,781 100,099 78,410 55,506 48,172 Cost of sales 137,908 124,828 70,270 56,246 38,673 35,005













Gross profit 60,026 46,953 29,829 22,164 16,833 13,167













Operating costs and expenses:

























Selling expenses 27,224 20,895 14,758 10,173 7,634 5,860 General and administrative expenses 10,331 8,932 5,213 4,421 2,897 2,505



























Total operating expenses 37,555 29,827 19,971 14,594 10,531 8,365 Operating profit 22,471 17,126 9,858 7,570 6,302 4,802













Financial income 12,993 (655) 4,847 (195) 3,644 (184) Financial expense 1,290 (1,111) 356 (674) 362 (312)













Total financial income 11,703 456 4,491 479 3,282 128



























Income before taxes on income 34,174 17,582 14,349 8,049 9,584 4,930













Taxes on income (7,062) (3,888) (3,002) (1,565) (1,980) (1,090)













Profit for the period 27,112 13,694 11,347 6,484 7,604 3,840













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 2.05 1.03 0.86 0.49 0.58 0.29













Diluted earnings per share 2.05 1.03 0.86 0.49 0.58 0.29













Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,217,017 13,240,913 13,217,017 13,240,913 13,217,017 13,240,913













(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 27,112 13,694 11,347 6,484 7,604 3,840 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to

(used in) continuing operating activities (Appendix) (24,185) (2,573) (8,953) 1,341 (6,783) (722)













Net cash used in continuing operating activities 2,927 11,121 2,394 7,825 821 3,118



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (586) (578) (375) (521) (165) (162) Proceeds from purchase of marketable securities, net 10,190 3,307 7,196 3,402 2,858 927 Loans granted to others (21,650) - (3,650) - (6,071) - Proceeds from loans granted to others 5,819 - 5,942 - 1,632 - Proceeds of non current financial assets - 3,970 - - - 1,114













Net cash used in (used to) continuing investing

activities (6,227) 6,699 9,113 2,881 (1,746) 1,879



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Short-term bank debt - - - (20,161) - - Lease liability payments (473) - (259) - (134) - Aquisition of treasury shares (625) - - - (175) -













Net cash used in continuing financing activities (1,098) - (259) (20,161) (309) -



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,398) 17,820 11,248 (9,455) (1,234) 4,997













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

financial period 134,287 113,062 118,641 140,337 37,658 31,706













Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the

financial year 129,889 130,882 129,889 130,882 36,424 36,703













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



























Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes 1,546 (803) 505 (444) 433 (225) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (10,266) 246 (3,282) (2,022) (2,879) 69 Depreciation and amortization 2,308 1,836 1,167 916 647 515













Changes in assets and liabilities:











Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and

other receivables (23,194) (8,338) (7,526) 6,484 (6,504) (2,338) Increase in inventories (6,582) (4,796) (4,764) (5,187) (1,846) (1,345) Increase in trade and other payables, and other

current liabilities 12,003 9,282 4,947 1,594 3,366 2,602















(24,185) (2,573) (8,953) 1,341 (6,783) (722)

B. Significant non-cash transactions:

Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 8

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













Supplemental cash flow information:











Income tax paid 4,545 3,434 4,545 1,268 1,275 963













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.













This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

[1] StoreNext Ltd. has a direct connection to the cash register systems of over 2,200 points of sales, providing information regarding 80% of real time sales data in Israel.

