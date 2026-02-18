G2 Announces 2026 Best Software Award Winners

Annual awards rank the world's top software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards , which rank the world's best software companies and products based on verified user reviews on G2 and publicly available market presence data. Less than 1% of the over 175,000 vendors listed on G2 earned a placement across this year's lists.

2026 Best Software Award Highlights

Salesforce led the way with six #1 rankings across this year's lists. Canva, Microsoft, and Hootsuite followed with three #1 spots each, and SAP earned two #1 rankings.

47% of the top 100 overall products on the list are new, year over year.

34% of the top 100 global software companies are new, year over year.

The significant year-over-year change in this year's winners signals that software buyers are actively seeking tools that prove value quickly amid a fast-changing market.

"We've entered into the answer economy where AI-first software discovery is accelerating decisions, and buyers need proof they can trust," said Alex London, CMO at G2. "G2's Best Software Awards are a compass in today's fragmented market. Each list is grounded in verified reviews from real users on G2, helping software buyers quickly find the best solutions that consistently deliver. Congratulations to this year's winners for earning customer trust and helping teams reach their peak potential."

What are the G2 2026 Best Software Awards?

G2's Best Software Awards recognize the world's best B2B software — including the top software companies, products, services, and vendors across 46 lists — as determined by authentic, timely, verified reviews from real users on G2 and market presence signals. Two new lists were introduced in 2025, including "Best Agentic AI Products" and "Best ERP Products".

How are Best Software Award winners determined?

G2's Best Software Awards are based on verified reviews from real software users on G2, and are vigorously vetted through 40+ data and verification signals. Winners are then determined by a proprietary algorithm that combines G2 reviews from January 1–December 31, 2025 with publicly available market presence data to keep rankings current.

What are the top 10 best companies and products?

According to G2's Best Software Awards, the top 10 best global software companies of 2026 are:

The top 10 best software products of 2026 are:

Additionally, the top 10 fastest-growing products according to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards are:

What are the eligibility requirements for G2's Best Software Awards?

To be eligible for one of G2's Best Software Awards lists, a software product or company must have received at least 10 reviews in the prior calendar year. For functional product lists, individual products need at least 10 reviews in the eligibility period in at least one category in the correlated persona area (e.g., Best Sales Software) to be eligible for that list. Read more about G2's methodology .

Where is the full list of 2026 Best Software Award winners?

Explore the full results of G2's 2026 Best Software Awards to see all of this year's winners. Software buyers can browse winners across 46 different lists to discover the companies and products with proven customer satisfaction. Vendors can learn about eligibility requirements, scoring methodology, and what drove their ranking.

