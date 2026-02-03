G2 Names Alexis Zheng Chief Product and Technology Officer to Drive AI Innovation and Platform Growth

Zheng to lead product research and development as G2 scales AI-powered platform; the company also welcomes Alexandra London as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced the appointment of Alexis Zheng as Chief Product and Technology Officer. In her role, Zheng will help accelerate strategic growth and scale innovation as the company advances its vision to be the most trusted data source for B2B software and go-to-market (GTM) decisions in the age of AI.

Zheng brings more than a decade of experience building AI and machine learning-powered products across both consumer and enterprise markets. Most recently, she served as Vice President of AI Product Management at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Her background includes leadership roles at Cruise, Grab, Uber, and LinkedIn.

"As AI changes how software is discovered, evaluated, and purchased, we need a strong product leader at G2 who understands both the technology and the dynamics shaping the market," said Godard Abel, CEO and Co-Founder of G2. "Alexis brings an exceptional combination of AI product expertise, marketplace knowledge, and a strategic vision for our products that will enable us to build the next generation of G2 for the age of AI. I am confident that her experience building multiple successful machine learning-powered products at scale will help take G2 to our next peak."

"The most successful platforms in the AI era will be those with the most reliable signals — making trust the true last mile of enterprise AI adoption," said Zheng. "G2 has spent years building deep, structured data about how software performs in the real world. The foundation gives us a unique opportunity to evolve our data flywheel into an AI-age trust flywheel — one that actively powers AI-driven recommendations, agents, and workflows. I'm excited to join G2 at this pivotal moment and help shape how software is discovered, evaluated, and adopted in the AI era."

G2 also announced that Alexandra London has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer . London brings expertise in digital marketplaces and performance marketing, most recently serving as Zoom's Head of Digital. She will lead G2's marketing strategy to evolve the way G2 shows up for software buyers and vendors, and help position the brand for continued growth.

"Software buying is fundamentally shifting from browsing to decisioning — and the winners will be the sources that AI can trust," said London. "G2 is uniquely positioned with authentic, verified insights at scale. I'm excited to help cement our role as the trusted foundation for software decisions in the age of AI."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software companies partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE G2