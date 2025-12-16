G2 Announces AI-Powered Performance Analytics To Turn AI Search Visibility Into Increased Pipeline

New AI Insights and Churn Threats help software companies increase pipeline impact and drive revenue retention as buyers shift to LLM-driven research.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced new capabilities to help software companies demonstrate measurable value from artificial intelligence (AI) search visibility and prevent customer churn.

The new Performance Analytics features for AI Insights and Churn Threats build upon G2's AI-first innovations, including its AI Visibility Dashboard , to help customers take action on their answer engine optimization ( AEO ) presence. Software vendors can now leverage G2 to build AI-ready brands and drive more conversions.

What does the shift to AI-first search mean for software vendors?

According to an August 2025 survey , 87% of B2B software buyers say AI chatbots are changing the way they research new products and services, with half now starting the buying journey with a chatbot like ChatGPT instead of traditional Google search. With the shift to AI search, companies across all industries must rethink their go-to-market (GTM) strategy. G2's latest offerings help software vendors build a large language model (LLM)-friendly brand that directly translates to pipeline — while also monitoring for early warning signs of customer churn.

"G2 has become the place where software buying decisions happen, whether buyers discover solutions through AI search or evaluate alternatives directly on our platform," said Godard Abel, Co-founder & CEO, G2. "G2 is already highly cited by LLMs because we have first-party data from millions of software buyers. Now, we're delivering more innovations to help vendors close the gap between that G2-boosted AI search visibility and their pipeline."

Performance Analytics, now with AI Insights and Churn Threats

Last quarter, G2 introduced Performance Analytics dashboards, providing GTM teams with visibility into how their G2 brand presence and G2 Buyer Intent signals drive pipeline and improve conversions. Now, G2 is making those performance insights even more intelligent and actionable with the addition of capabilities for AI Insights and Churn Threats.

What are AI Insights? AI Insights connects G2 to a company's customer relationship management (CRM) platform to reveal which opportunities were influenced by G2 activity and which accounts engaged on G2 before entering the pipeline. This enables brands to turn CRM pipeline data and G2 Buyer Intent signals into clear insights about buyer behavior. Teams can also track key metrics, such as close rate, deal size, and sales cycle length.

What are Churn Threats? Churn Threats helps customer success teams identify when existing customers begin researching other products on G2, making it possible to stop the churn from happening and take action to win back the customer. Threats can be pushed directly into account-based marketing (ABM) and CRM systems, allowing teams to target accounts with personalized outreach and win-back campaigns.

With G2's new Technical Consulting offering, a consultant can help customers accelerate their pipeline, turning intent signals into repeatable plays, automated workflows, and measurable outcomes.

What else can I do to build a comprehensive AEO strategy with G2?

G2 recently announced several other solutions to help companies develop their AEO strategy, including AI Custom Research (AICR) . Using G2's new AI Research Agent, companies like Vivun are conducting scalable customer interviews through structured, purposeful conversations with a defined audience.

"G2's AI Custom Research fundamentally changed how we think about market intelligence at Vivun," said Jarod Greene, CMO at Vivun. "Instead of waiting months for insights, we were able to engage real buyers through conversational AI and get actionable intelligence in days. This isn't just faster research — it's a smarter way to make decisions. G2 is showing what the future of research looks like, and we're excited to be part of that transformation."

Additional G2 innovations to power customers' AEO strategies include:

AI Visibility Dashboard, powered by Profound : Now generally available, this dashboard allows brands to see how often their G2 product and category pages are cited in LLMs. With expanded access to Account Prompts for LLMs beyond the category level, customers gain greater clarity on how their brand shows up in LLM responses, while simplifying content creation tailored to those queries. They can now also see a preview of how their visibility compares to top competitors, with benchmarks and recommended actions.

: Now generally available, this dashboard allows brands to see how often their G2 product and category pages are cited in LLMs. With expanded access to Account Prompts for LLMs beyond the category level, customers gain greater clarity on how their brand shows up in LLM responses, while simplifying content creation tailored to those queries. They can now also see a preview of how their visibility compares to top competitors, with benchmarks and recommended actions. AI-Powered Conversational Reviews : Powered by G2's new Interview Agent, software companies can capture conversational reviews in voice, video, or chat. Reviews collected via this method deliver between 3 and 10 times more content with greater context, now presenting LLMs with even more tokens to train on when recommending software.

Powered by G2's new Interview Agent, software companies can capture conversational reviews in voice, video, or chat. Reviews collected via this method deliver between 3 and 10 times more content with greater context, now presenting LLMs with even more tokens to train on when recommending software. Ads : Companies can place their brand directly in front of their target buyers on category pages, comparison flows, and competitor profiles — meeting buyers in moments of active evaluation to amplify existing demand and capture more in-market buyers at the point of decision. When connected with Buyer Intent and Performance Analytics, G2 Ads provides customers with a full loop from insight to visibility to revenue.

To learn more, watch the on-demand quarterly innovation event, Drive Brand and Demand with AEO .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

