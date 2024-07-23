G2 Capital Advisors Announces Key Promotions Within the Firm

Andrew joined G2 Capital Advisors in 2015 and has been instrumental in driving business growth and fostering strong client relationships over his tenure. Andrew has played a pivotal role in building out and leading G2's Buy-Side Advisory practice and has had a tremendous influence on the success of G2's Sponsor Coverage efforts. In his new role as Managing Director, Business Development, Andrew will continue to spearhead efforts to expand the firm's market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.

"We are incredibly proud of Andrew's achievements and his journey with G2 Capital Advisors. His promotion is well-deserved, and we are confident that he will excel in this new role, supporting our firm's continued growth and development," said Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors.

"Andrew embodies the unwavering client dedication, collaborative mindset, and execution excellence that defines G2," said Ben Wright, Chief Operating Officer of G2 Capital Advisors. "Andrew has spent nearly a decade with the firm and has been invaluable in building and developing key relationships across our investor community. We are thrilled to see Andrew take on this role and we are confident he will continue to have a positive impact both within the firm and in serving our clients."

In addition to Andrew's promotion, G2 Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the following key promotions:

Ana Gomes has been promoted to Senior Associate, Investment Banking. Ana's analytical skills, and ability to manage complex transactions have been pivotal in executing high-stakes mandates. Her expertise and commitment to excellence have significantly supported the growth and success of our Investment Banking team.

Ana Gomes has been promoted to Senior Associate, Investment Banking. Ana's analytical skills, and ability to manage complex transactions have been pivotal in executing high-stakes mandates. Her expertise and commitment to excellence have significantly supported the growth and success of our Investment Banking team.

Jack Hearns has been promoted to Associate, Investment Banking. Jack's strong work ethic, financial acumen, and proficiency in financial analysis have contributed substantially to the success of our clients. His dedication and expertise have been essential in delivering premium client experiences.

Danielle Kaidanow has been promoted to Associate, Buy-Side Advisory. Danielle's strategic insights, attention to detail, and focus on achieving success for our clients have made her an invaluable asset to our Buy-Side Advisory team. Her ability to navigate intricate buy-side transactions and serve as a thought partner has greatly enhanced our product offering.

Giulia LaRocca has been promoted to Associate, Insolvency Services. Giulia's enthusiasm, proficiency in handling insolvency cases, and ability to execute effective solutions for distressed situations have strengthened our team. Her accountability to excellence has been a key factor in the growth of our Insolvency Services practice.

These promotions reflect G2 Capital Advisors' promise to recognizing and nurturing talent within the firm. We are confident that Andrew, Ana, Danielle, Jack, and Giulia will continue to drive excellence and innovation in their respective roles.

For more information about G2 Capital Advisors and our services, please visit www.g2cap.com.

