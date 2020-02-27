G2 Capital Advisors Announces New Practice Leader of Transportation & Logistics Sector

Chris brings to the firm nearly 30 years of experience successfully crafting and executing top line and profit expansion strategies within the transportation, supply chain, logistics, and consumer products industries. His specialties include strategic planning and execution, M&A, technology-supported business process re-engineering, and pre-and post-M&A transaction integration.

Hughes will oversee G2's extensive Transportation & Logistics practice in collaboration with Chris Casteleyn, Director of T&L who has been a part of the G2 T&L team since 2016 , as well as Tess Sheidy, Associate of T&L who recently joined the firm this January.

Prior to joining G2, Hughes served as the Chief Executive Officer of E*Fill America, a U.S based e-commerce focused warehousing and fulfillment company, where he oversaw the development and execution of customer-centric solutions across an independently owned and operated network of nearly 100 third party logistics providers and 80 million square feet of warehouse capacity. Prior to E*Fill, Chris served as the President of Cooltrax Americas, an IoT provider of temperature-controlled telematics sensor technology for the cold chain sector where he led the development and execution of the company's North American strategic plan including overall product and commercial strategy development, competitive analysis, market trends and risk mitigation. In addition, Hughes served as Founder and President of Agro Merchants Group, a large, global private-equity backed temperature-controlled supply chain services company, where he led all related holding company start-up activities, deal sourcing for North and South America, and general management activities for the North American business unit. Chris sourced and closed seven acquisitions with a total enterprise value of $265MM across both North and South America with an additional set of follow-on capital projects and add-ons valued at $37MM. Chris graduated from Princeton University with a BA in Political Science where he was Captain of the Division 1 Princeton University Tigers' Hockey Team. Additionally Chris is APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM).

"The addition of Chris to our leadership team at G2 is critical to advancing our ambitious growth plans and supporting our clients through an ever changing and increasingly challenging market environment. The depth and breadth of Chris's knowledge and leadership experience, along with his sector specific expertise will continue to guide us as we grow and evolve our Transportation & Logistics platform," said Matt Konkle, Head of Industry Teams at G2.

"G2 has seen tremendous momentum over the last year with the addition of 20 new team members. We are proud to have assembled this team of dedicated & experienced leaders to continue to deliver exceptional value for our clients. Chris joining the team marks a key next step in building on the entrepreneurial and innovative culture at G2 Capital Advisors and ensuring our clients receive the partnership & guidance they need to achieve their strategic goals," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & CEO of G2.

Over the last month G2 has also welcomed Matthew Powers, Restructuring Associate and Cecilia Zhao, Research Analyst to the team.

