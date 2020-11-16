G2 Capital Advisors Expands Technology & Business Services Group With New Managing Director & Practice Leader

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors ("G2") today announced that Kerri Ford, Managing Director, joins as the Firm's new leader over the Technology & Business Services industry group. Ford is located in Boston, MA and reports to Matt Konkle, Head of Industry Teams.

Kerri joins G2 with over twenty-five years of experience investing in and advising companies across the technology and business services marketplace. Prior to joining G2, she was a co-founder and partner of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm investing in growth-stage, tech-enabled businesses. At RunTide, Kerri was responsible for all aspects of the investment cycle from sourcing through portfolio management and exit as well as fund formation and overseeing fund operations and compliance. Previously, Kerri served as Senior VP of Corporate Strategy and Development for C&W Services where she spearheaded the company's M&A strategy. Before her time at C&W Services, she served as an investment professional for Baker Capital, a private equity firm investing in and advising digital communications, media and technology services companies. Previously, Kerri was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs and held roles in international operations and finance with Cabletron Systems, a pioneer in network management technology, as well as serving on multiple corporate boards of directors.

"We continue to expand our investment banking team with highly talented, operations centric executives that bring deep domain expertise to our clients," said Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Unger. "The depth of Kerri's background providing strategic advice particularly in the Tech-Enabled Services and Facilities Services sectors, is a strong match for our current team."

Ford's addition to G2 represents an important step forward as the firm strengthens its leadership in the technology sector where we have worked on 59 transactions to-date, 4 of which closed YTD with 3 under LOI on a path to close before year end. Kerri shares in the firms' growth strategy for the Technology & Business Service Practice focusing on continuous innovation and expansion into growing markets, sound financial management rooted in an operations centric perspective, and providing our clients with creative and forward-thinking strategic alternatives to align with their long-term goals.

"Kerri brings complementary sector expertise and market relationships to our team, deepening our existing focus in Ecommerce, IT / Cloud Services and Human Capital Management while expanding our expertise in Facilities Services and Real Estate technology," said Matt Konkle, Senior Managing Director and Head of Industry Teams at G2 Capital Advisors. "Kerri's leadership will drive a significant impact on our business and we are delighted to have her join G2."

Ford is the latest prominent executive hire made by the firm, joining Nate McOmber who recently started with G2 in August as a Director with a dedicated focus on special situation advisory engagements, including assignments for the benefit of creditors, in the Technology and Business Services space. In addition to Nate, G2 recently hired Cullen Moore, Capital Markets Analyst who joined G2 after serving as an Investment Banking Analyst for Goldman Sachs.

G2 continues to look for exceptional talent to join the expanding team and encourages contacting Amy McCormack, Vice President of Talent regarding interest in learning more about current openings.

Contact Kerri: Kerri Ford Managing Director & Technology & Business Services

Practice Leader G2 Capital Advisors [email protected] Media Relations Inquiries: Jennifer Johnson Vice President, Marketing G2 Capital Advisors [email protected] Talent/HR Inquiries: Amy McCormack Vice President, Talent G2 Capital Advisors [email protected]

SOURCE G2 Capital Advisors

Related Links

http://www.g2cap.com

