G2 Capital Advisors Launches Consumer Retail Practice And Announces Brian Cohen As Managing Director, Head Of Consumer Retail

Cohen has over 25 years of client-facing experience and a deep knowledge of the consumer and retail space; he is a seasoned and recognized business and marketing executive, visionary, and change agent. Brian brings a dedicated expertise in enterprise-level operations and leadership, M&A, marketing, digital transformation, and eCommerce with a proven track record as a hands-on entrepreneur, business builder, operator, growth driver, and team leader. With a focus on executing strategic M&A transactions, planning & execution, and capital raises for emerging brands, Brian will collaborate with G2's senior leadership to expand the firms' existing footprint in the space.

"Adding a leader and professional of Brian's quality and accomplishments is a key milestone for our Firm. His background is uniquely suited for this role given his diverse blend of consumer and retail experience, and a career track record of driving strategic growth initiatives for both the clients he's served and companies he's led, including M&A, advisory and restructuring initiatives. We are looking forward to harnessing his drive, ingenuity, and collaboration as we grow and expand our sector expertise across the consumer and retail universe," said Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors.

Leveraging the full breadth of G2's capabilities across buy-side advisory, sell-side advisory, capital markets, and restructuring, the Consumer Retail team will utilize its expertise to help clients fuel long-term strategic growth. This announcement builds on G2's tremendous momentum over the past year. Brian's addition to G2's highly qualified and experienced team will naturally extend the Firm's reputation in the Consumer space, leveraging the strength of the G2 brand with more activity and resources in the associated verticals.

"I'm thrilled to join G2 at such an important moment in the company's history," said Cohen. "As a former client, I've witnessed first-hand the value, expertise, and partnership that this organization provides, and I am energized to extend that same partnership forward through the launch of the Consumer Retail practice."

"We live in a fast-moving and ever-changing world. Shifting consumer motivations and behaviors are driving a whole new set of opportunities and challenges for retailers, service providers, and manufacturers alike." Cohen continued, "As a result, organizations are facing new opportunities to achieve meaningful growth and maximize value. As a former CEO faced with this very dynamic, G2 helped me navigate these challenges and identify the best path forward for operation. It is for these reasons that now is the perfect time to join G2 and formally launch the Consumer Retail practice to help guide and support others in the same capacity."

Before G2 Capital Advisors, Brian was the CEO of Match Marketing Group, a private equity-owned North American consumer and retail-focused marketing services organization with 500+ employees across the US and Canada. Brian led the financial turnaround to profitability and stability while simultaneously modernizing Match's data-driven go-to-market approach, new business philosophies, and marketplace position. He facilitated the sale of Match during the Covid-19 pandemic for a favorable return for all.

Brian will be based out of G2's Boston office and report directly to Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors.

