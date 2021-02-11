G2 Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Bee's Wrap on its Sale

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CLIENT

Bee's Wrap LLC ("Bee's Wrap" or the "Company") is a leading producer of sustainable food wraps that serve as a natural alternative to plastic wrap. The Company distributes its products through 3,000+ retail locations across the U.S. and ecommerce channels and reaches over 40 countries across the world. As a certified B-Corp, the Bee's Wrap team is committed to using their work, and the best manufacturing practices, to support the planet and better the lives of their employees, families, and local and global communities.

SITUATION

Bee's Wrap was founded in 2012 by Sarah Kaeck while seeking a way to remove plastic from her kitchen in favor of a more sustainable solution for food storage. Over the last eight years, the Company has achieved significant growth and Sarah was seeking a partner that could leverage Bee's Wrap's successful track record and lead the Company through its next stage of growth.

ENGAGEMENT

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bee's Wrap leading a targeted effort focused on finding the optimal partner that would maintain the culture and commitment to driving social change and continue building on the Bee's Wrap legacy.

"Sarah entrusted G2 to advise her in a most important transition and transaction. It was our great honor to work with her and the entire Bee's Wrap management team to deliver an optimal outcome for all. We are very excited for Bee's Wrap and for what the future holds with a partner who values the mission and culture of this unique Vermont-based company," said Pat Reinhardt, Managing Director for G2 Capital Advisors.

"It was a real privilege working with Sarah and the Bee's Wrap team. Bee's Wrap is quickly becoming an iconic brand in the sustainable packaging industry, with products that are truly essential in any deep green focused consumer kitchen. We are excited about the new partnership, and look forward to watching the continued success of the company and the accelerating adoption of these sustainable solutions," said Mike Williams, Director for G2 Capital Advisors.

OUTCOME

Bee's Wrap successfully completed a transaction on February 4, 2021 with a private investor. The buyer has significant experience partnering with niche consumer products businesses and is well positioned to continue expanding through established channels and capitalize on Bee's Wrap's first mover advantage.

"Bee's Wrap has grown exponentially since I founded the business in 2012, and the acquisition of our company brings resources that will even further grow the national and international recognition of our unique solution to the problem of single use plastics. In facilitating this acquisition, G2 made it possible for us to find a partner that would scale the Company while also firmly upholding our mission, values, and vision for Bee's Wrap. As a value based Company it was essential for us to find the perfect partner and G2 made this happen. They were a pleasure to work with during this process, providing valuable support and expertise," said Sarah Kaeck, Founder of Bee's Wrap.

About Bee's Wrap (www.beeswrap.com):

Bee's Wrap is a leading alternative to plastic wrap. From its headquarters in Middlebury, Vermont, Bee's Wrap creates bees wax wraps—sold online and in stores around the world—that provide a versatile and durable solution for sustainable food storage.

About G2 Capital Advisors (www.g2cap.com):

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

CONTACTS ON THIS DEAL:

Pat Reinhardt, Managing Director: T: 508.287.7065 E: [email protected]

Michael Williams: Director, Industrials & Manufacturing: T: 917-523-2164 E: [email protected]

Andrew Keleher, Vice President: T: 860-748-6480 E: [email protected]

Tess Sheidy, Associate T: 248-767-1283 E: [email protected]

Kevin Lamb, Senior Analyst T: 508-282-6262 E: [email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jennifer Johnson, Vice President, Marketing T: 978.204.8050 E: [email protected]

SOURCE G2 Capital Advisors

Related Links

http://www.g2cap.com

