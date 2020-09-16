G2 Capital Advisors Serves As Chief Restructuring Officer To The Paper Store And Successfully Executes A 363 Sale Process In Under 50 Days

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CLIENT

At its inception more than 55 years ago, the original vision of The Paper Store ("TPS" or the "Company") was to serve as a local retailer offering newspapers, magazines, greeting cards and school supplies. Since then, The Paper Store has expanded beyond its original vision and has grown organically from a "mom-and-pop" shop to a regionally renowned specialty retailer. Today, The Paper Store is one of the leading specialty gift chains in the Northeast with 86 locations in 7 states.

SITUATION

TPS had experienced a significant decline in store traffic and related consumer spending, as well as numerous operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on account of actions taken in response to the public health crisis. Mandated store closures significantly contributed to missed sales targets, unsold inventory, and depressed profit margins. The Company could no longer cover its pre-bankruptcy debt service and was facing an impending liquidity crisis given working capital requirements leading in to the holiday season. Prior to filing, TPS pursued several strategic alternatives to address the liquidity need and balance sheet challenges but was not able to reach concensus across the interested parties.

ENGAGEMENT

TPS engaged G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") as its restructuring advisor in June 2020, following the liquidity and operational challenges to examine strategic alternatives and stabilize operations. Following an inability to reach an out-of-court solution with the key stakeholders, TPS expanded G2's role by appointing Don Van der Wiel as Chief Restructuring Officer ("CRO"). The Company subsequently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate a going concern sale of the Company. Through the CRO role, G2 became the chief fiduciary tasked with creating sufficient runway to preserve going concern value and maximizing potential recovery for all stakeholders. Through the CRO role, G2 actively navigated complex stakeholder dynamics, during a time when market instability was at an all-time high due to the continued pandemic. G2 developed and executed liquidity management tactics to maximize strategic options for the Company, as well as managed all transactional and bankruptcy proceeding timelines. With a long-term focus on maximizing value, G2 supported TPS's sale process, leading to efficient and expeditious transaction execution.

Tom Anderson, President & CEO of The Paper Store said, "G2 was a true partner for The Paper Store as we navigated the highly disruptive impacts of Covid 19 across our business. The G2 team, with its operational and financial advisory capabilities, quickly understood our Company and situation, developed a set of strategic alternatives, and then assisted us in executing the strategy, resulting in a stabilization of day-to-day operations and the long term survival of the Company."

OUTCOME

G2 provided day-to-day liquidity and process management support throughout the bankruptcy proceedings, including leading a tailored transaction process resulting in the signing of an asset purchase agreement in August 2020 and an eventual going concern sale of TPS on September 1, 2020 under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code for $22MM in cash consideration, plus the assumption of certain liabilities.The highly efficient court case process took 49 days from the petition filing date to the closing of the transaction.

Throughout the engagement and culminating with the successful transaction, G2 was able to assist the company in preserving nearly 2,000 jobs across the TPS platform. The strategic execution of the engagement also created significant value for junior creditors in terms of assumed liabilities.

"We are very proud of G2's contributions to help TPS navigate through the complex challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The blend of our operational turnaround and transactional experience proved invaluable in allowing us to support the unique requirements of this project in an overall tough retail landscape." – said Jeffrey Unger, CEO of G2 Capital Advisors.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as the Company's bankruptcy counsel and SSG Capital Advisors, LLC served as investment banker for the transaction.

About The Paper Store:

The Paper Store, LLC, based in Acton, Massachusetts, is a leading specialty gift retailer with 86 stores located in the northeastern United States. Since its inception, the Company's mission has been to help their customers find unique gifts to celebrate all of life's occasions from humorous to heartfelt. The Company also believes in maintaining strong, local ties to the community thru various charitable endeavors. For more information, please visit https://www.thepaperstore.com.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.g2cap.com

Securities offered through Hollister Associates, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. G2 Capital Advisors, LLC and Hollister Associates, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities.

G2 Capital Advisors CONTACTS ON THIS Transaction:

