G2 to Acquire Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp from Gartner

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today announced it has formally agreed to acquire the software discovery and recommendation platforms Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp from Gartner, INC. (NYSE: IT).

The acquisition brings together four of the top B2B software review platforms with complementary global audiences and datasets to power software buying and selling in the age of AI. The combined insights will assist software discovery, evaluation, and purchasing — delivering better outcomes for buyers, stronger growth for vendors, and a future-ready foundation for the global software ecosystem.

"This acquisition represents a transformational moment for G2 and, more importantly, the global B2B software industry," said Godard Abel, CEO and co-founder of G2. "By integrating the verified reviews, insights, and audiences from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, we're building the trusted data foundation for buyers and sellers of software for the age of AI."

Uniting Trust, Scale, and Intelligence to Redefine How Software is Bought and Sold

With this acquisition, G2 is uniquely positioned to lead the evolving landscape of AI-driven search, delivering accelerated value to both buyers and sellers of software.

G2 will incorporate data and offerings from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp into its market-leading platform. Together, the combined companies:

Provide 6 million verified, trusted customer reviews for buying insights

Reach 200+ million annual software buyers globally across our properties

Serve 10,000+ software vendors globally with powerful marketing solutions

Span 2,000+ software and service categories for a robust, market-leading taxonomy

Offer first-and second-party Buyer Intent data at an expanded scale

By acquiring Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, G2 will be better able to serve the software ecosystem.

AI-driven insights and recommendations for buyers: Now powered by even more verified data and authentic buyer feedback, G2.ai will become software buyers' ultimate guide. Providing AI-driven recommendations at scale, buyers can make even more informed, faster purchasing decisions.

Increased visibility, buying intent signals, and demand capture for vendors: With expanded reach and web traffic, G2 will build on its proven answer and search engine optimization (AEO and SEO) playbook to boost customer visibility across traditional and AI-driven search. A more mature digital advertising infrastructure will strengthen G2's Ads business, helping vendors capture more in-market buyers at the moment of decision. With a deeper, unified data set, G2 will deliver up to 3x more Buyer Intent signals and enable a new pay-per-lead offering that converts intent into high-quality, sales-ready leads at a global scale.

Access to even more data for partners, investors, and consultants: With the addition of richer datasets from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, partners will enrich integrations, improve targeting, and decision-making. Consultants and investors will strengthen their market analysis, research, and growth strategies with verified, data-backed insights.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

