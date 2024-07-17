G2 names LivePerson a Leader across multiple Summer 2024 Grid® reports for digital customer conversations

Based on buyer reviews, LivePerson earns top accolades for bot platform, conversational marketing, and live chat capabilities

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named a Leader in G2's Summer 2024 Grid reports for Bot Platforms, Conversational Marketing, and Live Chat. These recognitions are based on user responses to reviews and questions on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

G2 Grids represent the voice of real customers, and are meant to help technology buyers select the best products for their businesses and learn from peers with similar experiences. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highest by G2 users and achieve high scores for market presence.

LivePerson also achieved best-in-class rankings in G2's implementation and usability indices across AI and digital customer conversation categories, including accolades for:

Easiest Setup

Easiest Admin

Easiest to Use

"At LivePerson, we work closely with our clients to help them realize the true value of AI when it comes to connecting brands and their customers: using it to power digital conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're honored to be named a Leader in several of this season's G2 Grid reports, an achievement made even more meaningful because it's based on our customers' direct feedback."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

In G2 reports, "bot platforms" are defined as tools used to build and deploy AI agents and chatbots, "conversational marketing" is defined as engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers, and "live chat" is defined as messaging with website visitors in real time via chat windows.

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for digital customer conversations, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

