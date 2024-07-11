G2 Names Martus a Top Software for Budgeting and Reporting in Summer 2024 Reports

Martus Solutions Streamlines Budgeting Workflows by Over 50%, Hailed as a "Game Changer" for Finance Administrators

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions, a leader in budgeting and reporting software for nonprofits and businesses, proudly announces its recognition in the G2 Summer 2024 Reports. Users highlight the software's seamless integration with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks, along with easy-to-use budgeting worksheets, personnel budgeting tools, and flexible reporting.

G2 affirmed this praise by awarding Martus badges for Best Support and Easiest Admin. Additionally, Martus received the High Performer Badge in the Budgeting and Reporting Software category.

"Martus has revolutionized the way our multi-site organization collaborates and puts dollars behind our vision," said one G2 reviewer. "Even our teams that are not financially-oriented have raved about the ease of use, as well as increased transparency and involvement/buy-in to our budgets."

G2 badges are awarded based on user reviews and satisfaction ratings across various categories. Martus Solutions' high ratings underscore the company's commitment to helping organizations transition from spreadsheets to advanced budgeting and reporting software.

Key highlights from user reviews include:

Ease of Use: Users consistently praise the platform's user-friendly interface and intuitive design.

Users consistently praise the platform's user-friendly interface and intuitive design. Time Savings: Users report faster and easier budgeting processes, with one admin noting a 57% time savings in her workflow.

Users report faster and easier budgeting processes, with one admin noting a 57% time savings in her workflow. Exceptional Support: Customers commend Martus for its responsive and helpful customer support team.

Customers commend Martus for its responsive and helpful customer support team. Robust Features: Reviewers highlight the comprehensive and versatile budgeting and reporting tools, as well as consistent product updates in response to customer input.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by G2," said Bill Cox, CEO of Martus Solutions. "These awards reflect our continuous effort to meet the needs of our customers and to provide them with intuitive, efficient, and reliable budgeting and reporting solutions. We are grateful to our users for their trust and positive feedback."

Martus integrates with over 20 accounting and ERP systems, including Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Business Dynamics 365, Blackbaud's FE NXT and Sage 100 to name a few. This creates a collaborative budgeting environment with robust reporting, forecasting, and people planning modules. The software's ease of use and rapid implementation make Martus a standout choice for nonprofits, schools, faith-based organizations, and small to mid-sized businesses.

To learn more about Martus Solutions and its software, visit martussolutions.com.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions is dedicated to simplifying financial planning for its customers with innovative budgeting and reporting software. Founded in 2008, Martus currently has over 750 customers and 21,000 users worldwide. By providing tools that streamline budgeting processes, enhance reporting accuracy, and support strategic decision-making, Martus empowers organizations to focus on their mission and achieve their goals. For more information, visit martussolutions.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform, leveraging more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan Alba

[email protected]

(864) 671-1365

SOURCE Martus Solutions