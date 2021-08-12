G2 Ranks Simon Data As Leader In Mid-Market Report for CDPs

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Data , the market-leading data platform provider that delivers the next generation of personalized customer experiences for customer-obsessed brands, today announced their first-ever placement as a "Leader" in the Mid-Market Grid report in the G2 Summer 2021 Report for Customer Data Platforms (CDP). A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly CDP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the Leader quadrant as the top position. In addition to this first-ever placement, Simon Data returned to the Leader category in the Momentum grid and Best Support for Mid-Market for the second consecutive quarter and advanced into the top 10 of CDPs for overall ranking.

"We couldn't be happier to see our focus on helping brands navigate through the chaos of data and supporting our clients as they look to increase their engagement with its customers in the latest G2 report," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data. "G2's quarterly analysis is incredibly important because they are based on user-generated reviews and show how important it is for brands such as Simon Data to focus on the outcomes our customers expect. I am proud of the technical and support work that our team has shown over the past year and this work is celebrated here with these acknowledgements."

G2 is the trusted source that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. Its quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most – tech customers.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

As a leader in the overall CDP Grid and Mid-Market report, Simon was rated highly by G2 users and was found to have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores. For its leader position in the Momentum Grid Report, Simon ranked in the top 25 percent of its category's products by users, and the Best Support for Mid-Market was a result of the company earning the highest quality of support for its products.

To learn more about how Simon Data is leading the industry with customer-focused insights, please visit www.simondata.com/resources/case-studies/ .

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, personalized customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon's unique approach allows brands like BarkBox, Venmo, The Farmer's Dog, Asos, Jet Blue, Tripadvisor, Equinox, and many more develop and deliver incredible personalization without needing to build and maintain massive, bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com .

