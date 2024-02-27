G2 recognizes Glider AI as the Top AI product in Recruiting and HR technology

CUPERTINO, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence Platform™ , announced it has been named top AI technology in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , placing it the company of Google Gemini, IBM Watson, Microsoft Azure Learning, and other innovative technologies. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Glider AI's first time receiving a G2's Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to its dedication to making AI human/recruiter centric and supporting the company's mission to make hiring fair and opportunity accessible to everyone based on skill and fit.

Glider AI CEO, Satish Kumar shares, "AI has only just begun, I'm excited about where it's going. At the same time, it's important that AI is developed and applied in a way that is human-centric. For us, Glider AI takes the input from customers: hiring teams, recruiters, and candidates to ensure the product solves their specific pain points, enhancing their lives."

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About Glider AI

Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence Platform™, provides hiring solutions, including screening, assessments, coding/video interviews, and upskilling software to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs.

Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Applied Materials, and Carmax trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 67% improved candidate pipeline quality. To learn more about Skills-Based Hiring and Skill Intelligence for recruiting, visit www.glider.ai , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

