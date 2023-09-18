Glider AI sees continued growth and announces the appointment of Ben Walker as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Glider AI

18 Sep, 2023, 09:10 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Walker to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Since joining in 2021, Ben has overseen operations and customer success teams. During his tenure, Glider AI has doubled its customer base of enterprise brands and global staffing firms.

With over 30 years in HR Tech and consulting, Ben brings deep industry knowledge, which has proven to be an asset to Glider and its growing customer base. In March 2023, Glider announced a Series A of USD 10M; Walker's promotion reflects the company's continued growth with enterprise employer, staffing, and contingent program customer segments. Ben's expanded scope includes company operations and revenue expansion.

Satish Kumar, Glider AI CEO and Co-Founder, shares, "Ben's leadership is clear. He is a respected figure in the industry with recognition from customers and industry thought leaders to our internal team. I'm excited about Glider's next stage of growth and partnering with Ben." Recent customer reviews on G2 support Satish's sentiment. Glider has catapulted to the leading quadrants for skill assessment and interview software categories, besting the competition.

US BLS data and company research point to positive job trends, with a similar uptick observed among Glider customers. His timely promotion will help Glider capitalize on improving economic conditions, Ben shares his excitement about the opportunity, "Glider has a market-leading product and such an incredibly talented and committed team," said Walker. "I'm honored to work beside them to drive continued growth of our global operations and successful outcomes for our rapidly expanding portfolio of customers."

About Glider AI
Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence Platform™, provides hiring solutions, including screening, assessments, coding/video interviews, and upskilling software to scale the hiring of quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Applied Materials, and Carmax trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 67% improved candidate pipeline quality.

Media Contact:
Joseph Cole
joseph.cole@glider.ai

SOURCE Glider AI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.